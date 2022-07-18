Major Link Soccer: Benvenuto a London, Koulibaly

Robert Lewandowski is finally officially a Barcelona player. Chelsea are finally the English team to woo Kalidou Koulibaly. Atlanta continue blowing up the front office, by choice or not, and New England just might actually get their own stadium deal in place before their 30th birthday. The summer international tournaments are all heating up as group stages turn to knock-out rounds. Finally, in the NWSL the league is considering reproductive rights as part of the selection process for expansion cities.

Culture

Mental health advocates hope the new hotline will make it easier to get support if you’re in crisis or helping someone who is. Here’s how it works and what could stand in its way. The 988 suicide hotline has launched. Here’s how it works : Shots - Health News : NPR

Each writer behind this book drew from their cultural backgrounds to build out the adventures and gazetteers you’ll find in Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel. The 15 Writers Behind Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel on Their New D&D Locations - Posts - D&D Beyond

Seattle

Soccer in Seattle was a little frustrating this weekend, so instead we turn our attention to some of the Sounders plying their trade outside of the organization.

Adeniran and Patiño have combined for eight goals in the six matches since June 11, when Patiño made his first appearance after an injury and Adeniran made his first start for the team. ADENIRAN, PATIÑO EACH RECORD BRACE AS SAN ANTONIO FC TOPS ATLANTA UNITED 2 5-0 - San Antonio FC

Alex Villanueva is well on his way to setting a career high for minutes and games played, having appeared in every game so far for a struggling Orange County SC side. OCSC SHARES POINTS WITH THE MIAMI FC - Orange County SC

Another full 90 for Big Sam Rogers at LCB following his hat trick. Shared points in poor chance settlement / Rosenborg

Wingo is getting ready for another round of men’s UCL qualifiers. The Slovak championship team is coming with a former Fradi player - Fradi.hu

Kinzner did not play, but was a bench option for the first time. FC Tucson Falls Late In Omaha - FC Tucson

Ray Serrano assisted on the game-winner as his side beat Trey Muse and Memphis. Ownby's birthday brace leads LouCity back to beat Memphis 901 FC - Louisville City FC

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Phil Neville did say last year that every game was a cup final, so this actually makes some sense from that starting point. Phil Neville: Barcelona friendly biggest game in Inter Miami history | Pro Soccer Wire

Ernst Tanner got fined for publicly questioning LAFC’s financial dealings and roster construction. Suspicion over Gareth Bale deal highlights issues with MLS’ complex rules - The Athletic

Carlos Bocanegra now stands as effectively the last remaining part of the front office that built Atlanta United. Darren Eales to depart Atlanta United as club president - Dirty South Soccer

New England Revolution could really be getting a stadium after almost 30 years. House measure eases path for a professional soccer stadium in Everett - The Boston Globe

Julian Gressel is now a Vancouver Whitecap, moving from DC United for 900k in Allocation Money. Julian Gressel: The Future is Now - Eighty Six Forever

Ford violated the substance abuse policy for performance enhancing drugs. Sporting KC’s Kortne Ford suspended for 10 games - The Blue Testament

TURBO TOBIN MAPLE SYRUP CHUG pic.twitter.com/ojwBYVDgcB — Vermont Green FC (@VermontGreenFC) July 18, 2022

NWSL/Global women’s soccer

A goalless draw for the ages. Battle of the keepers: San Diego Wave FC 0, Racing Louisville 0 - LAG Confidential

Women’s sports are expected to become a $1 billion industry in the coming years, and broadcasting rights are a main driver. Rights Deals Could Boost Women’s Sports into $1B Industry

Canada, already the reigning Olympic Gold Medal winners, have now figured out how to score goals. Improved offence encouraging sign for Canada's soccer women, but biggest test still looms | CBC Sports

Gotham are a team unrecognizable to those who had watched them in the recent past. Soccer Over Gotham: Quick takeaways from Portland

Commissioner Jessica Berman said reproductive rights will be considered as the league looks to add more clubs. NWSL to consider abortion rights when choosing expansion cities - Sports Illustrated

Spain have done well to reach this point without Alexia Putellas, but England might just have more than they can handle. Spain fend off Denmark for Euro 2022 quarterfinals but questions linger with dominant England next

USA

Teren Green has been the chef for the USWNT since the World Cup in 2019. Meet the USWNT chef responsible for feeding the World Cup champs during qualifiers in Mexico

Join us for a celebration of one goalkeeper’s disinterest in clowning around. Alyssa Naeher brings ‘just take the picture already’ energy to USWNT’s funny pre-match photos - The Athletic

Global men’s soccer

Dragon Skocic had a brief few days as not the head coach for Iran’s men’s football team, but he’s back now! Iran reinstates Dragan Skocic as football head coach | Al Arabiya English

Robert Lewandowski finally joining Barca is by far the biggest piece of transfer news from the weekend. Transfer rumors and news live: Lewandowski moves to Barca

Chelsea’s busy Summer continues. Official: Chelsea sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli! - We Ain't Got No History

Mexico with yet another banger. Mexico NT WC Qatar 2022 kit features return of classic green jersey - FMF State Of Mind

What’s on TV today?

12:00 PM - Italy vs. Belgium (Women’s Euros) - ESPN2

12:00 PM - Iceland vs. France (Women’s Euros) - ESPN+

2:00 PM - Venezuela vs. Brazil (Copa América Femenina) - Fox Sports 1

4:00 PM - Costa Rica vs. Jamaica (CONCACAF W Championship, 3rd place) - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Peru vs. Uruguay (Copa América Femenina) - Fox Sports 1

7:00 PM - USA vs. Canada (CONCACAF W Championship final) - Paramount+