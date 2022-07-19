Major Link Soccer: USWNT defeats Canada to win Concacaf W Championship

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Inter Miami’s chief business officer hinted at a move for Lionel Messi as it looks to become a “reference point for football in the U.S.”. Inter Miami eye Lionel Messi transfer in future as ‘reference point for U.S. football’ - chief | ESPN

What really hyped up the crowd of TFC supporters at a sprawling sports bar in the Maple Leaf Square district were Bernardeschi’s actions, not his words. Federico Bernardeschi eyes “huge future” with Toronto FC after Juventus career | MLSSoccer.com

Eales is leaving the club for Newcastle United. Here are a few names worth watching. Darren Eales is leaving Atlanta United; here’s a short list of replacements - Dirty South Soccer

Cash heading to Columbus for the young forward. Reports: D.C. United to acquire Miguel Berry in trade - Black And Red United

Gressel was caught off-guard by news of his departure as D.C. United makes moves with a new head coach in place. Julian Gressel on D.C. United departure: ‘At times I don’t feel like the club knows who they are’ - The Athletic ($)

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The 17-year-old spent six months training with the Washington Spirit, but arrives after SD claimed her rights through the league’s Discovery Process. San Diego Wave FC sign midfielder Jaedyn Shaw - LAG Confidential

The Spirit aimed to trade with San Diego for Shaw’s rights, but sources say the Wave were asking for up to $250,000, or $150,000 plus a first-round pick. U.S. youth star Jaedyn Shaw signs with San Diego Wave | Pro Soccer Wire

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr will be the first female player to feature on the global cover of EA Sports’ FIFA football game. Sam Kerr to be first female player on global FIFA game cover - BBC Sport

There is a huge opportunity for women’s soccer entities, from USWNT to the NWSL, to better connect with the Hispanic and Latino communities. Connecting with Hispanic and Latino communities is an obvious, necessary step for women’s soccer – Equalizer Soccer ($)

And the gays keep winning. A uniquely queer celebration of women’s football - All For XI

International soccer

Alex Morgan scored off a penalty kick in the 78th minute to help defeat Canada 1-0 and exorcise some demons from the Tokyo Olympics. USWNT qualifies for 2024 Olympics, and quashes some concern, with yet another regional title | Yahoo Sports

Watch a major tournament — or almost any match, for that matter — and you’re bound to find heated discussions about refereeing decisions, which is why having an experienced referee participating can be hugely beneficial. Christina Unkel aims to educate the masses about refereeing – Equalizer Soccer

Barbra Banda is just 22, was a breakout star of last year’s Olympics but cannot play in the current WAFCON due to gender verification tests. The sad, confusing case of Barbra Banda - The Athletic

Spain will be a different challenge in the Euro 2022 quarter-final, but England have the attacking talent to beat Jorge Vilda’s side. England Women will have to be at their best without the ball against Spain | The Guardian

Belgium have reached the quarter-finals of the Euros for the first time after overcoming Italy in a tense Group D finale at the Academy Stadium. Italy 0-1 Belgium: Tine de Caigny hits winner to send Red Flames through - BBC Sport

Iceland saw their Euro 2022 tournament come to an end as a draw with already-qualified France meant they failed to reach the knockout stage. Iceland 1-1 France: Iceland out despite France draw - BBC Sport

Turner insists he has not gambled his USMNT starting spot by joining Arsenal as a likely backup. USMNT’s Matt Turner denies Arsenal move puts international status at risk | ESPN

World club soccer

A ban on heading by players in matches at under-12 level is to be trialled by the Football Association. Heading ban for under-12s in England to be trialled by Football Association - BBC Sport

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a one-year contract extension that commits him to AC Milan past his 41st birthday. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan striker signs one-year contract extension - BBC Sport

Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk are seeking damages in the region of £43m for lost transfer fees from football’s world governing body FIFA. Shakhtar Donetsk demand £43m in damages from FIFA over lost transfer fees - BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag has suggested in an interview that Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Manchester United beyond the expiry of his contract with the club. Cristiano Ronaldo could extend his stay at Manchester United, claims Ten Hag | The Guardian

Barça are spending money recklessly to maintain a myth, but in the modern superclub era it is unlikely to cost them dearly. Barcelona’s summer spree is not about building a team, but selling a story | The Guardian

Nigeria’s football federation will launch an investigation into a case of suspected match fixing in a regional FA Cup final match. Nigeria FA to investigate viral penalty shootout for match fixing | ESPN

9:00 AM: Pyunik vs. F91 Dudelange (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

10:45 AM: Midtjylland vs. AEK Larnaca (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

10:45 AM: Ludogorets vs. Shamrock Rovers (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Sporting Club vs. AS Roma (men’s club friendly) — ESPN+

3:00 PM: Racing Club vs. Arsenal (Argentine Primera) — Paramount+

5:30 PM: Argentinos Juniors vs. Boca Juniors (Argentine Primera) — Paramount+

5:30 PM: Ceará vs. Avaí (Brasileirão) — Paramount+

3:30 AM (7/20): Kawasaki Frontale vs. PSG (men’s club friendly) — CBSSN