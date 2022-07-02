It wasn’t so long ago that Toronto FC had designs on being the first MLS team to win Concacaf Champions League. Following a record-breaking 2017 campaign, they blazed into the 2018 CCL final against a lower-table Liga MX side only to fall in penalties to Chivas.

Although they’ve continued to set their sights on that same goal, they haven’t gotten much closer despite spending a ton of money on both players and coaches.

Now, with Bob Bradley as the head coach and record signing Lorenzo Insigne in town, they hope to start their climb back. But first, they need to dig themselves out of the muck.

Despite a reasonably talented roster — which will have to wait another week before formally adding Insigne — TFC are just 5-9-3 with a -8 goal-difference. They’ve also won just 2 of their last 9, including a 2-1 loss to the Columbus Crew at home on Wednesday.

The Sounders come into this game playing reasonably well over the past couple of months, but with the positive results coming almost exclusively at home. The Sounders have won just 2 of 11 road games, dating back to last year.

Notes

This is the first time the Sounders have played TFC since the 2019 MLS Cup final. The Sounders hold a 10-4-3 all-time advantage in the series, which includes three meetings in the MLS Cup final.

TFC have now allowed at least one goal in 25 straight matches, the sixth-longest streak in MLS history.

Jordan Morris has scored in consecutive games for the first time since September 2019. His longest goal-scoring streak is four games, back in 2016.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: Xavier Arreaga (L hamstring strain); Will Bruin (health & safety protocols); João Paulo (R ACL tear); Raúl Ruidíaz (L hamstring strain); Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture)

Toronto

OUT: Noble Okello (lower body)

QUESTIONABLE: Quentin Westberg (lower body)

Officials

REF: Silviu Petrescu; AR1: Andrew Bigelow; AR2: Lyes Arfa; 4TH: Ismir Pekmic; VAR: Geoff Gamble; AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 4:38 PM PT

Venue: BMO Field, Toronto

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market)

Local English TV: Fox13+ (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Lineups

