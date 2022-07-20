Major Link Soccer: Shaq Moore joins Nashville SC

Puget Sound

The Sounders plunge to 12th, but it’s not time to panic... yet. Power Rankings: Cucho sends Columbus Crew soaring after Weeks 20 & 21 | MLSSoccer.com

MLS / US men’s club soccer

So much for the match Phil Neville said would be the biggest in Miami’s history. Barca thrash Beckham’s Miami 6-0 in friendly | Yahoo Sports

Might the Reds, holding an open DP spot, make another big swing as the transfer window speeds toward its conclusion on Aug. 4? Toronto FC address open DP spot after Bernardeschi, Insigne captures | MLSSoccer.com

Nashville SC have signed USMNT defender Shaq Moore through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday. The club reportedly paid a $2 million fee to Moore’s former club, CD Tenerife. Nashville SC land USMNT defender Shaq Moore in transfer from Tenerife | MLSSoccer.com

There have been plenty of players coming in and out of the league over the last couple of weeks, but we’ve also seen a number of trades between teams in MLS. MLS trade targets: 5 players who could move this transfer window | MLSSoccer.com

Interim coach Alex Covelo and his staff may get the rest of the season to show their viability for a permanent posting, although Quakes GM Chris Leitch is making no promises either way. San Jose Earthquakes GM updates coaching search, summer transfer outlook | MLSSoccer.com

International soccer

Some important scientific research was conducted on Monday night in Mexico. USWNT fit an ‘estimated 20 margaritas’ in the CONCACAF trophy | Pro Soccer Wire

USWNT players earned $146,000 apiece for winning two friendlies and then the CONCACAF W Championship — almost as much as they earned in 2019 World Cup prize money under their old CBA. USWNT CBA yields first big payouts for World Cup qualifying | Yahoo Sports

The Reggae Girlz have qualified for their second World Cup and are one step away from their first ever Olympic berth. Jamaica’s evolution continues and it’s worth the watch - All For XI

We’re down to the final eight teams, as Wednesday sees the quarterfinal stage begin. Here’s why each will — or won’t — advance to the semis. Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinal preview - Spain or England? Will Germany advance? Picks, predictions | ESPN

Although Le Azzurre failed to make it out of the group stage, the future of women’s football in Italy is strong. Italy says “Ciao” to Euro 2022, but the future remains bright - All For XI

Norway women’s head coach Martin Sjogren and assistant Anders Jacobson resigned after their team failed to make the Euro 2022 knockout stages. Euro 2022: Norway coach Martin Sjogren steps down after tournament exit - BBC Sport

Netherlands forward Lieke Martens has been ruled out of the rest of the women’s European Championship, it was announced on Tuesday. Euro 2022: Netherlands star Lieke Martens out for rest of tournament with foot injury | ESPN

Morocco showed they are “a team to fear” after beating holders Nigeria on penalties in the semi-final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Wafcon 2022: Hosts Morocco proving ‘a team to fear’, says Rosella Ayane - BBC Sport

Zambia have called for a replay of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against South Africa after being knocked out by a contentious penalty. Wafcon 2022: Zambia call for replay of semi-final after VAR penalty - BBC Sport

For some fans, watching England can create a disconnect. Work is being done by to aid diversity but there remains much to accomplish. ‘They don’t look like me. It’s off-putting’ – England women and a lack of non-white role models - The Athletic ($)

World men’s club soccer

For the last six years, Ian Plenderleith has documented his experiences of refereeing amateur football in Germany. He has now collated his reports in the book Reffing Hell. Reffing hell: stuck in the middle of a game gone wrong | The Guardian

Barcelona have agreed to a deal worth €50m to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich on a four-year contract. Barcelona agree to Lewandowski deal with Bayern Munich for 50m euros - BBC Sport

Bayern Munich have signed Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus on a five-year contract in a deal worth €80m. Matthijs de Ligt: Bayern Munich sign Juventus defender for £67.8m - BBC Sport

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was booed by some fans in a 3-1 friendly win over Crystal Palace in Melbourne. Manchester United 3-1 Crystal Palace: Harry Maguire booed in Melbourne - BBC Sport

United States and Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan, the clubs announced Tuesday. USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen leaves Man City for Middlesbrough on season-long loan | ESPN

After a day off, women’s international tournaments resume today with some big games, including powerhouses England and Spain facing off at noon. There’s also a lot of men’s club action in South America on Paramount+ and a scattering of MLS clubs playing friendlies against European teams on ESPN+, the full listings of which can be viewed at the link above.

9:00 AM: HJK vs. Viktoria Plzen (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

10:00 AM: Maccabi Haifa vs. Olympiakos Piraeus (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

10:00 AM: San Lorenzo vs. Unión Santa Fe (Argentine Primera) — Paramount+

11:00 AM: Dynamo Kyiv vs. Fenerbahçe (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

11:00 AM: Ferencváros vs. Slovan Bratislava (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: England vs. Spain (Euro 2022 quarterfinals) — ESPN2 / TUDN

3:00 PM: Goiás vs. Fluminense (Brasileirão) — Paramount+

4:30 PM: Charlotte vs. Chelsea (men’s club friendly) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: Orlando City SC vs. Arsenal (men’s club friendly) — ESPN+

5:00 PM: Colombia vs. Chile (Copa América Femenina) — FS1

5:00 PM: Ecuador vs. Paraguay (Copa América Femenina) — FS2

5:30 PM: Corinthians vs. Coritiba (Brasileirão) — Paramount+

5:30 PM: Santos vs. Botafogo (Brasileirão) — Paramount+