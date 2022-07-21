Major Link Soccer: England defeats Spain in extra time to advance to Euro semifinals

MLS / US men’s club soccer

The list of free agents for 2023 is out, as provided by the MLSPA, and a number of big, coveted players will be available. Top free agents for the 2023 MLS season: Bedoya, Long, Salloi & more | MLSSoccer.com

Orlando City signed USMNT forward Nicholas Gioacchini on a free transfer from French Ligue 2 side Caen. Orlando City signs USMNT forward Nicholas Gioacchini from Caen | ESPN

NWSL / women’s club soccer

EA Sports has announced that the upcoming FIFA 23 will feature women’s club teams and the Women’s World Cup for the first time ever, with more leagues to be added in the future. FIFA 23 will feature women’s club leagues for the first time | Pro Soccer Wire

Lavogez can help the Kansas City offense as the second half of the season starts. KC Current sign French attacker Claire Lavogez - The Blue Testament

International soccer

Germany captain Alexandra Popp insists her side will not “underestimate” Austria in their Euro 2022 quarter-final at Brentford Community Stadium. Germany v Austria: Eight-time champions ‘won’t underestimate’ Austria - BBC Sport

Georgia Stanway’s glorious extra time winner sent England to the Euro 2022 semifinals via a 2-1 win over Spain. England downs Spain 2-1 in Euro 2022 quarterfinal thriller | Pro Soccer Wire

England came back to defeat Spain in the quarterfinals of the Euro 2022. This one? This one felt different. England Lionesses Pass Their Biggest Test - Our Game Magazine

Women’s football is reaching peak levels and it is important to remain critical and question the people in the upper echelons, writes Shireen Ahmed. From rights infringements to outright misogyny, women’s soccer still faces hurdles the men’s game doesn’t | CBC Sports

Euro 2022 Group C Review: As expected, Sweden and Netherlands qualify for the knock out stages - All For XI

France, as expected, and Belgium (!) are through to the knockout stages. Euro 2022 Group D Review: France and Belgium make the quarter-finals - All For XI

This is a tournament for everyone – young and old, female and male – and some have travelled from as far as Australia. ‘Great togetherness’ – vibrant fans amplify the joy at Euro 2022 | The Guardian

UEFA has reported 290 cases of online abuse to social media companies, with England among the teams most targeted. Euro 2022: UEFA reports 290 abusive posts to social media companies following group stage - BBC Sport

Nigeria’s players are in dispute with the country’s football federation ahead of their third-place play-off at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Wafcon 2022: Nigeria women boycott training in bonus row - BBC Sport

ESPN’s Julie Foudy has four crucial lingering questions after the USWNT qualified for the Olympics and the World Cup. Will USWNT tactics work against tougher teams? 4 questions after World Cup/Olympic qualifying | ESPN

World men’s club soccer

National League side Halifax Town have revealed their forward Jamie Allen has left their pre-season camp to star on the ITV reality show Love Island. Halifax footballer Jamie Allen joins Love Island: ‘The matter will be reviewed on his return’ - The Athletic

The letter, the Georgian teacher, the first player penalised and Blatter’s dramatics: this is the inside story of football’s best law change. Thirty years of the backpass ban: The story of modern football’s best rule change - The Athletic ($)

ASN’s Brian Sciaretta breaks down the wave of news for Americans in preseason — everything from transfers to on-field performances, with the top story being an impressive transfer for Chris Richards to the Premier League. Preseason notebook: Richards to Palace, Musah sharp, Adams & Aaronson impress | ASN

Bruno Fernandes says Erik ten Hag has installed much needed discipline into Manchester United, who ‘missed that for a while’. ‘We missed that’: Bruno Fernandes backs strict Ten Hag’s fines for lateness | The Guardian

