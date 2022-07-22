Major Link Soccer: Wasp injuries to sideline Alexandre Lacazette

Which teams will make the NWSL playoff? - The Gaming Society

The playoff picture is on its Pablo Picasso.

Angel City FC: Expansion’s new standard - Angels on Parade

Angel City FC are closing in on first record for an expansion side, as they set new standards in NWSL.

Relentless Rapids dominate L.A. Galaxy, inch up the table - Burgundy Wave

Fans and players relish in the overdue victory at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

As TV Deals Expire, Major League Soccer Fields Smaller Offers From ESPN, Fox Sports

Major League Soccer believes it scored a goal when it gave away its entire media fleet to Apple, but it'll cost the league in U.S. broadcast fees.

Mati Pellegrini is back training with Inter Miami after loan to Estudiantes. Zaragoza interested, but word is he prefers to stay in MLS or Argentina. @InterMiamiCF @HeraldSports #intermiamicf pic.twitter.com/fFUlVtwoxD — Michelle Kaufman (@kaufsports) July 21, 2022

He’s one of the fake-DPs they had to get rid of.

Who Should Sporting KC Sell in this Transfer Window? - The Blue Testament

Kansas City have assets and they should use them to look towards 2023.

Carlos Vela wins ESPY for Best MLS Player - Angels on Parade

Add another award to the growing list for El Rey

D.C. United acquires Ravel Morrison from Derby County - Black And Red United

D.C.’s latest signing moves with new coach Wayne Rooney

Loan Watch: Auro Jr. struggling for minutes at Santos - Waking The Red

The Toronto FC loanee has played just under 850 minutes since leaving the Reds in February.

Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette sidelined due to wasp stings – Get French Football News

Moussa Dembélé and Alexandre Lacazette had an unfortunate run-in with wasps in a Dutch forest, and the latter could miss out on Lyon’s pre-season friendly against Feyenoord on Sunday as a result.

USL’s biggest disappointments: Indy struggle, Guenzatti can't score, and more - Backheeled

The 2022 USL regular season has been full of exciting surprises…and it’s also been full of disappointments.

Europe, Money, and the Problem with Disparity — American Soccer Analysis

American Soccer Analysis has been in the analytics game since 2013, and, early on in this project, we noticed something that’s always troubled us when it comes to taking the seminal analytics studies and concepts developed in Europe and applying it to an MLS data-set. To put it frankly, they don’t work as well.

Playoff Preview: Ballard FC Hosting First Two Rounds at Interbay Stadium - Ballard FC

Predicting the USWNT’s 2023 World Cup squad, one year out - The Athletic

A year out from the next World Cup and with qualification now sealed, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski has some tough choices to make.

Football: a love letter to misery - All For XI

You know you’re gonna have to face it, you’re addicted to football.

Mexico suspends women’s Under-20 coaching staff | Pro Soccer Wire

The FMF has launched an investigation into its women's Under-20 national team, suspending head coach Maribel Domínguez and her entire staff.

Many details still to sort out but we now have a date and location for #YachtCon: Endless Summer.

Sept. 13 (that's a Tuesday)

️ Seattle Elks Lodge #92 (the one on the ship canal) pic.twitter.com/RpKxexBWm1 — YachtCon: Endless Summer is Sept. 13 (@NosAudietis) July 21, 2022

MLS NEXT Pro Top 5 Rankings: Week 17 | MLSNEXTPro.com

We’re number one.

Match Preview: Sporting KC II returns to Swope Soccer Village for MLS NEXT Pro match against Tacoma Defiance on Friday | RSL Monarchs

Honor Among Thieves, the next D&D movie looks fun | Full Moon Storytelling

The D&D movie, Honor Among Thieves, looks like a fun romp by a perfect party of ne'er-do-wells, except Jean-Page, he's the Paladin.

Friday

Noon — Sweden vs Belgium in the Women’s Euro Quarterfinals on ESPN and TUDN.

5:00 PM PT — Sporting Kansas City II vs Tacoma Defiance at Swope Park (YES!) on MLSNextPro.com. Defiance look too good for this league when they’re at home, but struggle on the road.

7:00 PM PT — Ballard FC vs Project 510 (Oakland) in the USL League Two playoffs at Interbay.

Saturday

9:00 AM PT — Rosenborg vs Tromsø in Norway is on 11 Sports/OneSoccer/FIFA+. Watch Big Sam get another hattrick?

12:00 PM PT — France vs Netherlands in the Women’s Euro Quarterfinals on ESPN2 and TUDN.

7:00 PM PT — Seattle Sounders FC vs Colorado Rapids at Lumen Field on FOX 13+/Prime Video/ESPN+. Go us.

Sunday

5:00 PM PT — Austin FC vs New York Red Bulls on ESPN+. This is probably the best matchup of the MLS slate this weekend.