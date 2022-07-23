SOUNDERS 2, RAPIDS 1: Nicolas Lodeiro converted his 18th consecutive penalty attempt to put the Sounders ahead after they were forced to play with 10 men. Jordan Morris drew the penalty after receiving a wonderful ball from Albert Rusnák that put him into space. Morris’ initial shot was saved but he was first to the rebound and was taken down by goalkeeper William Yarborough.

This pass by Rusnak is next level. pic.twitter.com/G9M8E3WjqA — Jeremiah Oshan (@JeremiahOshan) July 24, 2022

SOUNDERS 1, RAPIDS 1: After several near misses, the Sounders finally broke their 343-minute scoring drought when Jordan Morris scored off a sequence that had the Rapids vehemently arguing. The dispute seemed to be that the Rapids did not like the Sounders quickly taking a free kick they had tried to delay, when Cristian Roldan found Jimmy Medranda streaking behind the defense. Medranda then found Morris who chipped the goalkeeper.

I honestly don’t know what the realistic dispute is. Free kick taken behind foul but ball is stopped, no whistle. pic.twitter.com/uHMLPd58Kz — Jeremiah Oshan (@JeremiahOshan) July 24, 2022

SOUNDERS 0, RAPIDS 1: Jonathan Lewis was able to round Stefan Frei after the defense allowed him to sneak in behind far too easily to give the Rapids an early lead.

That didn't take long...



Jonathan Lewis gets #Rapids96 on the board three minutes in! pic.twitter.com/W8UFTEmFI3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 24, 2022

LINEUPS: Cristian Roldan has moved to defensive midfielder, Jimmy Medranda moved into the right midfield spot and Kelyn Rowe replaces Nouhou at left back as Brian Schmetzer made several notable changes to his starting lineup. Most interestingly is the omission of Nouhou from the gameday lineup for what the press was told a “coach’s decision.”

Only a few weeks removed from climbing as high as fourth in the Western Conference standings, the Seattle Sounders are currently riding a three-game losing streak and a stretch of five games in which they’ve lost four, which includes a scoreless run that has stretched to 300 minutes. Saturday’s home game against the Colorado Rapids might not be a literal must-win, but it’s pretty darn close if the Sounders have any hopes of salvaging this regular season.

The Rapids come into this game having just snapped a six-game winless run of their own, beating the LA Galaxy 2-0 at home last week behind goals from Diego Rubio and Gyasi Zardes.

Historically, the Sounders have dominated the Rapids at Lumen Field, where they hold a 12-2-1 advantage. The Rapids, meanwhile, have not yet won a road game this year (0-6-3).

Notes

Although the Rapids have gone 3-1-4 against the Sounders in their past eight meetings, all but three of those games were played at Dicks Sporting Goods Park. The last time the Rapids won at Lumen Field was in 2016.

This is the first time the Sounders have gone three consecutive games without a goal since 2018. The only time they’ve gone four straight without a goal was in 2015.

Rubio leads the Rapids with nine goals. No other Rapids player has more than three goals.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: João Paulo (R ACL tear); Raúl Ruidíaz (R hamstring strain); Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture)

Colorado

OUT: Braian Galván (R knee); Aboubacar Keita (R knee); Oliver Larraz (R leg); Danny Wilson (suspension)

QUESTIONABLE: Jack Price (L calf)

Officials

REF: Ted Unkel; AR1: Corey Rockwell; AR2: Ryan Graves; 4TH: Chris Ruska; VAR: Rosendo Mendoza; AVAR: Claudiu Badea

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 7:08 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market)

Local English TV: Fox13+ (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Local Spanish TV: KUNS-TV Univision-Seattle

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids; watch with us

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.