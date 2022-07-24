Sounders vs. Rapids: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders snapped a three-game losing streak with 2-1 win in which they a came from behind and played virtually the entire second half down a man. Jordan Morris and Nicolás Lodeiro each scored as the Sounders moved to within one point of the playoff line.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 – Colorado Rapids 1

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Ryan Graves

Fourth Official: Chris Ruska

VAR: Chico Grajeda

Attendance: 32,476

Weather: 72 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

COL – Jonathan Lewis (Diego Rubio) 3’

SEA – Jonathan Lewis (Jimmy Medranda, Nico Lodeiro) 43’

SEA – Nico Lodeiro 71’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Kelyn Rowe (caution) 23’

COL – Bryan Acosta (caution) 32’

COL – Gustavo Vallecilla (caution) 43’

SEA – Kelyn Rowe (caution) 47’

COL – Michael Barrios (caution) 56’

COL – Jonathan Lewis (caution) 87’

COL – Darren Yapi (caution) 90’ + 1’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC: Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Kelyn Rowe; Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák, Jimmy Medranda (Ethan Dobbelaere 65’), Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Fredy Montero 90’ + 3’); Will Bruin (Jackson Ragen 83’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Danny Leyva, Dylan Teves, Léo Chú

Total shots: 17

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 4

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 2

Colorado Rapids – William Yarbrough; Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Gustavo Vallecilla (Darren Yapi 85’), Lucas Esteves; Bryan Acosta, Michael Barrios (Dantouma Toure 80’), Diego Rubio, Ralph Priso-Mbongue (Max Alves da Silva 62’) Jonathan Lewis; Gyasi Zardes

Substitutes not used: Clint Irwin, Anthony Markanich, Drew Moor, Collen Warner

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 18

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 11

Saves: 4

POST-MATCH QUOTES & SOUNDBYTES

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On the team’s win against Colorado:

“Well, the impact of this win, and how we won coming off a three-game slide, should just reaffirm to any of you out there who are listening or anybody that thinks that we are happy with CCL and we are just ready to pack it in for the rest of the year, I think you should take a look at the performance of that group of players and the determination that they showed, to go a man down and manufacture a couple of scoring chances. I know Albert [Rusnák] was taking some heat from people about not scoring or whatever, but that pass that he played into Jordan [Morris] – not a lot of guys see that. So kudos to him, kudos to Jordan for following up on the play. Nico [Lodeiro], he’s 17-for-17 on PKs in the regular season. So you look at that group of players and their determination to grind out a victory, and you gotta give it to them, because they put everything into that game and it was a well-deserved three points.”

SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER CRISTIAN ROLDAN

On tonight’s match:

“It’s a big win, obviously under a little bit of pressure after getting three consecutive bad results and going down a man. It displays our character and what we stand for and that’s playing as a team and grinding games out.”

SOUNDERS FC DEFENDER JIMMY MEDRANDA

On how the win felt:

“A lot of pressure after we lost three games in a row and I think we started the game very good and then we get a slap in the face on the goal really early. But I think we responded really well and tried to equalize; and even with 10 men we got the result.”