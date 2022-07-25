Well, this one had just about everything. After a trio of losses, Seattle Sounders needed to turn around their fortunes against Colorado Rapids. Unfortunately, it started off looking like more of the same, as Seattle let Jonathan Lewis slip through for the opener three minutes in. Still, Seattle found an equalizer thanks to a quickly taken free kick and some stellar play by Nico Lodeiro, James Medranda, and Jordan Morris. Things turned again as Kelyn Rowe was sent off with a rather dubious second yellow minutes into the second half, and it looked like a 10-man Sounders might be lucky to escape with a point. Instead, Seattle continued to dominate possession and got the game-winner from the penalty spot after a brilliant pass from Albert Rusnák and some more Jordan Morris hustle.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance