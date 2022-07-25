Major Link Soccer: Winning is wonderful

They did it! The Seattle Sounders won a game again! Sure, it had only been three games, but it was far from a fun three games. Meanwhile Tacoma Defiance are absolutely rolling teams in MLS Next Pro, setting a standard for the new league. The weekend’s results were nothing less than bizarre in MLS, as road teams won more than half of the slate of games. On the entertainment front, there’s some great news for fans of Amazon’s the Wheel of Time series, as well as updates on Taika Waititi’s soccer-related upcoming project.

Seattle

Marlon Vargas’s true breakout season continues with a brace, bringing his tally to 11 goals and 4 assists. Tacoma Defiance Defeats Sporting Kansas City II 3-0 Friday Evening at Mercy Victory Field | Tacoma Defiance

The losing streak was only ever going to last so long. RECAP: 10-man Sounders secure comeback victory over Rapids | Seattle Sounders

Jim Haslett will coach the Seattle team, which will play at Lumen Field, but at this time isn’t called the Dragons. How many teams is too many teams in one stadium? XFL UNVEILS TEAM MARKETS AND VENUES: ARLINGTON, HOUSTON, ORLANDO, LAS VEGAS, SAN ANTONIO, SEATTLE, ST. LOUIS, WASHINGTON D.C.

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Slammin’ Sam goes 90. Former Sounders Justin Dhillon, Saad Abdul-Salaam, and Jordy Delem see action. SAN ANTONIO FC DEFEATS EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC 1-0, WINS COPA TEJAS - San Antonio FC

Castellanos appears to be headed to Girona in La Liga, with the move all but confirmed. “He is Taty Castellanos and he is New York”: Transfer next amid LaLiga interest? | MLSSoccer.com

Jesus Ferreira passed on potential moves abroad to sign a DP deal with FC Dallas, and he’s so far repaid that investment in goals and assists by the bunch. FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira reaches two milestones: "He’s a clinical man" | MLSSoccer.com

Alex Villanueva went 90 and earned an assist. Former Sounder Ugo Okoli also scored. OCSC TURNS IN A FIVE STAR PERFORMANCE IN 5-2 UPENDING OF LOS DOS - Orange County SC

Ray Serrano went 90 as a winger in the Wednesday action. LouCity, Phoenix grapple to scoreless draw in Summer Showcase game - Louisville City FC

A Welsh guy got his first goal as SKC’s struggles continue with no sign of slowing down. Hotter than the weather: Sporting KC 0, LAFC 2 - Angels on Parade

Tacoma Defiance loanee Eric Kinzner was a DNP in Tucson’s lightning delayed loss to former Defiance player Chris Hegardt and Charlotte. FC Tucson vs Charlotte Independence

NWSL/Women’s soccer

The Ebony Salmon revenge tour has officially begun. Ebony Salmon smoked an elite defense for a hat trick. She’s here - The Gaming Society

MN Aurora FC’s first loss of the season came in the final. W League Final: Tormenta FC deal MN Aurora FC their first loss to become inaugural USL W Champions | by Bridget McDowell | Northern Lights Football | Jul, 2022 | Medium

We’ve reached the semi-finals of the Euros, and we’ve got some incredible matchups. Women’s Euro 2022: England, Sweden, Germany and France book semifinal spots - We Ain't Got No History

Global men’s soccer

Dani Alves has arrived to bolster the CCL runner-ups. Pumas UNAM sign Brazilian Dani Alves - FMF State Of Mind

The Gunners have a new left back. Arsenal announce Oleksandr Zinchenko signing from Manchester City - The Short Fuse

Barcelona will make as many trips to the pawn shop as they need to do their business this Summer. Koundé situation still unresolved as Barça prepares opening bid for Chelsea target — reports - We Ain't Got No History

Nagelsmann’s comments are probably less of a concern than they’re being treated as, but it’s still not what you want to hear about a new signing. Matthijs de Ligt struggling to keep up in Bayern Munich training, says Julian Nagelsmann - Bavarian Football Works

Another win for Big Sam and Rosenborg - 90 minutes, 62 of them carrying a yellow. Match: Rosenborg - Tromsø / Rosenborg

Culture

Taika Waititi making a football film, be still my beating heart. Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins: Plot, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

Season two hasn’t premiered yet, but The Wheel of Time is already locked in for a third! The Wheel of Time Renewed for Season 3

There’s a lot of value in teaching kids of all ages that a diverse party is a strong party. Comic-Con 2022: Chris Pine Wants a Dungeons & Dragons Club in Every School

What’s on TV today?

