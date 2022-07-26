Major Link Soccer: Will TFC or Vancouver head back to the CCL?

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman on rebuilding trust and leading through dialogue - SportsPro

Last year the NWSL was left reeling by an abuse scandal that drove a wedge between the competition and its players union. For Jessica Berman, the league’s new commissioner, the process of rebuilding bridges is already underway.

MLS

Preview: Rejuvenated Toronto FC travels to Vancouver in search of silverware - Waking The Red

The Reds are looking for their ninth Canadian Championship triumph on Tuesday night.

Canadian Championship Final Preview - Eighty Six Forever

The Vancouver Whitecaps and Toronto FC face off at BC Place on Tuesday night for the Nation’s domestic club trophy.

LAFC forward Cristian Arango named to MLS Team of the Week - Angels on Parade

Red-hot striker just continues to contribute.

Lightfoot floats idea of a dome over Soldier Field - Chicago Sun-Times

Will the Fire play in a dome?

other men’s club soccer

St Louis CITY2 Takes Down Fourth Place North Texas SC, 2-0 | St. Louis SC

Defiance host SLCSC2 on the 30th

United States national teams

US women's team has new vibe, work to do before World Cup | AP News

The transformation of the U.S. women’s national team has been significant in the year since the Tokyo Games. The defending World Cup champions have a new look with young talent, and coach Vlatko Andonovski has tweaked the team's traditional straightforward and speedy attack to take a more nuanced approach.

other international soccer

Euro 2022: Sweden's Asllani calls VAR a ‘catastrophe’ due to reduced number of cameras - The Athletic

Sweden forward Kosovare Asllani has criticised VAR at Euro 2022 for using significantly fewer resources than in the men's game.

Euro 2022 Quarter-Finals Review: Expected outcomes with unexpected journeys - All For XI

Where did it go right for England, Sweden, Germany and France, and where did it go wrong for Spain, Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands

Mexico sacks U-20 women’s staff, but finds no sexual misconduct | Pro Soccer Wire

Maribel Domínguez and her staff are out due to "lack of leadership and inappropriate behavior".

Puget Sound soccer

Luis Suárez pide tiempo a Nacional en medio de rumores por el Seattle Sounders de Raúl Ruidíaz | Deportes | La República

This is highly unlikely to come true.

Olympique Lyonnais revenues rise to €252.5m with return of fans, player sales | SportBusiness

OL Groupe, which operates French Ligue 1 football club Olympique Lyonnais, saw its revenue grow by 42 per cent to €252.5m ($257.9m) for the 2021-22 financial…

stuff

Sarah Fuller: Football kicker’s mental health struggle, advocacy - Sports Illustrated

Fuller, who moonlighted as a kicker for Vanderbilt during the 2020 season, has become an advocate for better mental health resources at colleges.

Now is the time to reduce the house rules in your D&D game | Full Moon Storytelling

With the upcoming boom in Dungeons and Dragons players you should structure you campaign to welcome them.

A total of 18 Seattle Public Library branches are equipped with air conditioning, with most open until 6 or 8 p.m. on Tuesday. https://t.co/IMRa0VIir0 pic.twitter.com/MuH9NhMzJt — Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) July 25, 2022

What to Watch

Paramount+ has many of the men’s UEFA Champions League Qualifiers starting at 8:00 AM PT.

12:00 PM PT — England vs Sweden in the Women’s Euro semis on ESPN2/ESPN Deportes. The best soccer game of the day, by far.

5:00 PM PT — Waterhouse vs Pacific in Concacaf League play on ViX. Pacific is the CPL team that plays outside of Victoria.

5:00 PM PT — Brazil vs Paraguay in the Copa América Femenina semis on FS1, ViX and FoxSports.com. Huge match in the southern hemisphere.

7:30 PM PT — Vancouver Whitecaps vs Toronto FC for the Canadian Championship on FOX Soccer Plus and Fubo TV. Go Whitecaps.