Major Link Soccer: Luis Suarez set to join Nacional

Puget Sound

Sounders climb two spots to 10th. Power Rankings: Toronto FC surge, Real Salt Lake plunge after Week 22 | MLSSoccer.com

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Just four teams remain in the USOC and it’s Sporting Kansas City’s last chance to win a trophy (that’s not a wooden spoon) in 2022. US Open Cup: Sporting KC v Sacramento Republic — Preview & How to Watch - The Blue Testament

Match Preview: Republic FC v Sporting Kansas City – U.S. Open Cup Semifinal - Sacramento Republic FC

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce that he has approved the building of a soccer stadium near Citi Field that will be home to the NYCFC. Mayor Eric Adams to approve NYCFC stadium for Queens: sources | NY Post

Outside of maybe a dozen or so blessed regulars whose place on the final roster for the 2022 World Cup is all but assured, an invisible clock is ticking in the heads of everyone in the USMNT’s player pool. USMNT stock check: Which MLS players are impressing as World Cup nears? | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Golly gosh, look at those gals go! Girl’s football: good clean fun – a sarcastic take - All For XI

Hope Solo has pled guilty to driving while impaired and says she is “slowly coming back” following an in-patient alcohol treatment program. Former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo pleads guilty to driving while impaired - BBC Sport

International soccer

With no flights required during the tournament, the 31 teams travelling to Qatar will have a Team Base Camp to call home throughout the most compact FIFA World Cup since the inaugural instalment in 1930. Team Base Camp line-up reflects uniquely compact nature of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 | FIFA

Alexandra Popp has a chance for scoring record in semi-final but underdogs are prepared to make more history. Germany ready for latest step to regain Euro title but France are on the up | The Guardian

Winger Klara Buhl has been ruled out of Germany’s Euro 2022 semi-final against France after testing positive for Covid. Germany v France in Euro 2022: Klara Buhl ruled out of semi-final with Covid - BBC Sport

England defeated Sweden 4-0 in their Euro 2022 semifinal on goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, and Fran Kirby. England into Euro 2022 final after storming past Sweden | Pro Soccer Wire

England’s 4-0 demolition of Sweden wipes out the curse of losing three successive semi-finals to reach Sunday’s final at Wembley. Euro 2022: England in perfect position to land elusive trophy - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Sport governing bodies are being called on to acknowledge that repetitive head impacts cause a degenerative brain disease after new research finds a causal link between the two. Sports-related brain injury: New research finds links between repetitive head impacts & degenerative brain disease - BBC Sport

Premier League clubs want Championship sides to commit to developing young British loan talent as part of restructuring the finances of the game. Premier League wants Championship to house loan players in new finance deal | The Guardian

Juventus’ Paul Pogba has suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of Tuesday’s friendly against Barcelona in Dallas. Pogba suffers knee injury scare at Juventus just weeks after Manchester Utd exit | ESPN

England’s Premier League and Football League have announced tough new sanctions for pitch invasions and the use of smoke bombs and pyrotechnics. Premier League clubs announce automatic bans for pitch invaders, smoke bombs | ESPN

Xavi said Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona is “impossible” at the moment, but he has not closed the door on bringing him back in the future. Xavi: Lionel Messi Barcelona return ‘impossible,’ but door not closed | ESPN

Atletico Madrid’s president has called a move for Cristiano Ronaldo “practically impossible” as the forward tries to leave Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo transfer from Manchester United ‘practically impossible’ - Atletico Madrid president | ESPN

Former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez says he has “a preliminary agreement” to join his first club Nacional. Luis Suarez has ‘preliminary agreement’ to rejoin first club Nacional - BBC Sport

10:00 AM: Fenerbahçe vs. Dynamo Kyiv (UEFA Champions League qualifying) — Paramount+

11:30 AM: Slovan Bratislava vs. Ferencváros (UEFA Champions League qualifying) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Germany vs. France (Euro 2022 semifinal) — ESPN2 / TUDN

4:30 PM: Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls (US Open Cup) — ESPN+

5:00 PM: Querétaro vs. Chivas (Liga MX) — ViX

5:00 PM: Necaxa vs. Pachuca (Liga MX) — TUDN

5:00 PM: Malacateco vs. Sporting San Miguelito (CONCACAF League) — ViX

7:00 PM: Hankook Verdes vs. Platense (CONCACAF League) — ViX

7:05 PM: Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlán (Liga MX) — TUDN / UniMas

7:30 PM: Sacramento Republic vs. Sporting KC (US Open Cup) — ESPN+