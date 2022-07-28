Major Link Soccer: Neymar, Barcelona to stand trial on fraud charges

MLS / North American men’s club soccer

Orlando City SC will host the 2022 US Open Cup final on Sept. 7 after beating the New York Red Bulls, 5-1, in Wednesday night’s first semifinal. Orlando City to host 2022 US Open Cup final after dominating New York Red Bulls | MLSSoccer.com

Sacramento Republic beat Sporting Kansas City Wednesday night in US Open Cup play, converting all 5 of their penalties after a scoreless 120 minutes of play. Sacramento Republic beats KC, goes to US Open Cup final | The Sacramento Bee

Toronto FC may have the headlines, the star-studded Italian duo and total lockdown of the Canadian soccer media, but the Vancouver Whitecaps are champions of Canada. The Vancouver Whitecaps are your 2022 Canadian Championship winners. Enough said. - Eighty Six Forever

A 29-year-old man has died 15 days days after he was involved in a fight between two adult-league soccer teams in southern California. Man dies after fight at California soccer game over refereeing decision | The Guardian

NWSL / women’s club soccer

In their inaugural season, San Diego Wave FC is sitting atop the NWSL table. That’s not how expansion franchises are supposed to work. San Diego Wave FC’s New Goal: Shatter the NWSL Single-Game Attendance Record – NBC 7 San Diego

Girls Academy is taking a different approach that includes a player advisory panel and a focus on what’s best for kids in each age group. The academy that’s trying to create a healthier environment in U.S. girls youth soccer - The Athletic

Read on to learn more about Courage midfielder, Brianna Pinto as the second Courage player to answer the 2022 edition of the Starting XI Questions. 2022 Starting XI Questions: Brianna Pinto • Courage Country

International soccer

Germany defeated France 2-1 in the Euro 2022 semifinals on Wednesday, with Alexandra Popp scoring twice, to set up a final showdown against England. Popp, Germany overcome France in taut Euro 2022 semifinal | Pro Soccer Wire

A football-mad kid from the Caribbean, Renard has led mighty Lyon to titles galore and now captained France in a Euros semi-final. Wendie Renard’s rise to captaining France against Germany at Euro 2022 - The Athletic

This year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has raised the stakes for women’s football, but can the continent capitalise on its success? Wafcon 2022: Can Africa capitalise on success of tournament in Morocco? - BBC Sport

Even Sarina Wiegman is surprised by how successful her tenure has been so far with England — so how much has she transformed the Euro 2022 finalists in 10 months? Euro 2022: How England have evolved under Sarina Wiegman - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

Manchester United have signed Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax in a deal worth up to €67m. Manchester United complete Lisandro Martinez signing from Ajax in £57m deal - BBC Sport

An Atletico Madrid fan group has called on the club to rule out signing Cristiano Ronaldo, saying he “represents the antithesis” of their values. Cristiano Ronaldo future: Atletico Madrid fan group call on club to rule out signing Manchester United forward | ESPN

Neymar, Barcelona and Santos will stand trial on Oct. 17 on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer of the Brazil forward to Barca in 2013. Neymar to stand trial on fraud, corruption charges following move to Barcelona | ESPN

Select Manchester City fans will be offered a “smart scarf” next season, the latest in wearable technology that sees a biometric sensor integrated into the fabric to monitor emotional, physiological and movement data. Anyone for a smart scarf? City fans all set for high-tech matchday upgrade | The Guardian

Fans are to be allowed to stand at European fixtures for the first time since 1988 next season after UEFA announced a trial of safe standing. Fans allowed to stand at European ties for the first time since 1988 | The Guardian

10:00 AM: APOEL vs. Botev Plovdiv (Europa Conference League) — Paramount+

10:00 AM: Viborg vs. Süduva (Europa Conference League) — Paramount+

10:30 AM: PAOK vs. Levski Sofia (Europa Conference League) — Paramount+

11:00 AM: Brøndby vs. Pogoń Szczecin (Europa Conference League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Puskás vs. Vitória Guimarães (Europa Conference League) — Paramount+

1:45 PM: Cruz Azul vs. Atlas (Liga MX Femenil) — ViX

5:00 PM: Vega Real vs. Municipal (CONCACAF League) — ViX

7:00 PM: Real Esteli vs. Real España (CONCACAF League) — ViX

7:00 PM: Tijuana vs. Monterrey (Liga MX Femenil) — ESPN+

7:05 PM: Juárez vs. Pumas UNAM (Liga MX Femenil) — Fox Deportes