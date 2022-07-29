No team has been better throughout the MLS regular season, nor over the past two months or so, than LAFC. The Angel City crew come into Friday’s nationally televised match against the Seattle Sounders leading the Supporters’ Shield race with 45 points and a 7-1-1 record since May 22. This could also mark the starting debut for Gareth Bale, who has one goal in 45 minutes off the bench in his two previous appearances.

The Sounders, meanwhile, have been struggling a bit of late. After a nice run of form that put them back into the thick of the playoff race, they’ve slumped a bit over the past few weeks and remain a point out of playoff position. They did break a three-game losing streak last week with a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids, however, and might even get the added boost of Raúl Ruidíaz returning from injury.

Notes

The Sounders have an all-time record of 5-6-3 against LAFC, but are just 1-4-1 at Banc of California Stadium. That lone win came in the 2019 Western Conference finals.

LAFC come into this match on a three-game winning streak, their third winning streak of that long this year. They have not won more than three straight, though.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

LAFC

OUT: Julian Gaines (Pelvis), Danny Musovski (Leg); Kellyn Acosta (Yellow Card Accumulation)

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Raúl Ruidíaz (R hamstring strain)

OUT: João Paulo (R ACL tear); Kelyn Rowe (red card suspension); Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture)

Officials

REF: Joe Dickerson; AR1: Ian Anderson; AR2: Chris Elliott; 4TH: Brandon Stevis; VAR: Guido Gonzalez, Jr.; AVAR: Jeremy Hanson

How to Watch

Match date/time: Friday, July 29th, 8 PM PT

Venue: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles

Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link), FoxSports.com

National English TV: FS1 (John Strong & Stu Holden)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

National Spanish TV: Fox Deportes

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

