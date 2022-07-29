Major Link Soccer: Revs found a taker for Altidore

Sue Bird, Eli Manning Join NWSL’s Gotham FC Ownership Group – Sportico.com

WNBA star Sue Bird and retired NFL QB Eli Manning have joined NWSL club Gotham FC's ownership group. Kevin Durant is also a minority investor.

JWS' NWSL midseason awards: Mallory Pugh, Naomi Girma shine – JWS

We hand out six awards to the NWSL players and coach who have stood out from the rest three months into the 2022 regular season.

Fifpro says footballers in women's game should play more matches - BBC Sport

Players in the women's game need to play more matches to prevent the gap between the best teams in sport and the rest getting bigger, according to Fifpro.

Ex-USWNT star Heather O’Reilly to join Shelbourne FC | Pro Soccer Wire

Heather O'Reilly is coming out of retirement to join Irish club Shelbourne FC in pursuit of her UEFA Women's Champions League dream.

Power Ranking Averages - Week 22 (7/28/22) - RSL Soapbox

14th? Nah, dawg

Arena confirms that Altidore will be loaned to Puebla FC - The Bent Musket

Addition by subtraction?

Report: RSL, D.C. United in trade talks for David Ochoa - RSL Soapbox

Report: RSL, D.C. United in trade talks for David Ochoa - RSL Soapbox

Atlanta United look for Eales' successor: “We want to be the standard bearer” of MLS | MLSSoccer.com

Atlanta United look for Eales' successor: "We want to be the standard bearer" of MLS | MLSSoccer.com

Form Guide | 2012–2022 | | Data for ligamx in 2022

Form guide for Mexico

USWNT youth movement a success? Becky Sauerbrunn believes so - Stars and Stripes FC

The two-time World Champion supports the youth movement.

Where did U.S. women’s soccer get its start? Inside the story of the Craig League - The Athletic

Long before Title IX, there was a women's soccer league in St. Louis that has had a far-reaching impact on the game.

Women's Euros final 2022: How many Alessia Russos never got their shot? | British GQ

Women's final will cap Olympic soccer tournament in Paris | Yahoo Sports

The Olympic soccer competition at the 2024 Paris Games will conclude with the women's final — instead of the men's — for the first time, and each match will be a standalone event with no double-headers.

Qatar World Cup 2022: National team's six-month training camp 'strange' - BBC Sport

Qatar's national team will spend six months together in a training camp in preparation for the World Cup this year.

How England fell in love with the Lionesses

Former Spice Girl and Manchester United captain Harry Maguire onboard as record numbers watched England stroll into Euro 2022 final

Veronica Latsko embraces change, veteran leadership with OL Reign

Veronica Latsko needed a change in her NWSL career to push her own limits. She spooke to PSN about joining OL Reign and embracing changes.

St Louis CITY2 Set to Face Tacoma Defiance in Top of the Table Clash | St. Louis SC

After shutting out North Texas SC at home last weekend, St Louis CITY2 are back on the road to face first place Tacoma Defiance this Saturday at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, WA. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CST and can be seen live on mlsnextpro.com.

Playoff Preview: Ballard FC head to Des Moines, Iowa for Conference Finals - Ballard FC

Richard Tait, 1964-2022: 'Cranium' inventor and serial entrepreneur was 'the ultimate dreamer' – GeekWire

Twilight Fables – a sourcebook designed for 5e D&D focusing on European folklore | Full Moon Storytelling

Twilight Fables – a sourcebook designed for 5e D&D focusing on European folklore | Full Moon Storytelling

What to Watch

Friday

1:00 PM PT — Ballard FC vs Ventura County Fusion in the USL League 2 playoffs on Eleven Sports.

5:00 PM PT — Racing Louisville FC vs Portland Thorns on Paramount+ and for the first time on Sirius XM FC.

8:00 PM PT — Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders FC on FS1 and FOX Deportes. The aspiring dynasty hosts the empire in green.

Saturday

9:00 AM PT — Liverpool vs Manchester City on ESPN+ for the Community Shield.

11:30 AM PT — RB Leipzig vs Bayern München on ESPN+ for the DFL SuperCup.

5:00 PM PT — Colombia vs Brazil in the Copa América Femenina on FS2 and FoxSports.com

7:00 PM PT — Tacoma Defiance vs St. Louis City II on MLSNextPro.com and at Starfire. This is a huge match for the two Western Conference leaders.

7:30 PM PT — Angel City FC vs OL Reign on Fox 13+ / Paramount+. For Reign to host a playoff game they have to beat teams like ACFC.

Sunday

9:00 AM PT — England vs Germany for the Women’s Euro Finals on ESPN.

11:00 AM PT — PSG vs Nantes for the French SuperCup on BeInSports.