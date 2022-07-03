Toronto FC vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders moved into fourth place in the Western Conference — at least for a day — after an impressive 2-0 road win over Toronto FC in which they used just four of their ideal starters and rotated five players from the weekend. Dylan Teves scored in his first career MLS start and Fredy Montero got his franchise-best 56th career MLS goal to pace the win.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 – Toronto FC 0

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Venue: BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Referee: Silviu Petrescu

Assistants: Andrew Bigelow, Lyes Arfa

Fourth Official: Ismir Pekmic

VAR: Geoff Gamble

Attendance: 23,594

Weather: 78 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Dylan Teves (Léo Chú, Jimmy Medranda) 39’

SEA – Freddy Montero (Nico Lodeiro) 60’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Léo Chú (caution) 14’

TOR – Carlos Salcedo (caution) 31’

SEA – Nouhou (caution) 34’

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (caution) 70’

SEA – Danny Leyva (caution) 90’+2’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou, Jimmy Medranda (Kelyn Rowe 60’); Danny Leyva, Nico Lodeiro, Dylan Teves (Ethan Dobbelaere 59’), Léo Chú (Josh Atencio 72’); Fredy Montero (Reed Baker-Whiting 86’)

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 16

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 2

Toronto FC – Quentin Westberg; Kosi Thompson, Chris Mavinga, Carlos Salcedo, Luca Petrasso (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty 46’); Alejandro Pozuelo, Jonathan Osorio, Michael Bradley; Jayden Nelson, Ayo Akinola (Deandre Kerr 46’), Jesús Jiménez

Substitutes not used: Lukas MacNaughton, Ralph Priso-Mbongue, Jordan Perruzza, Kadin Chung, Jacob Shaffelburg, Alex Bono, Shane O’Neill

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 9

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 2