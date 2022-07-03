Toronto FC vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders moved into fourth place in the Western Conference — at least for a day — after an impressive 2-0 road win over Toronto FC in which they used just four of their ideal starters and rotated five players from the weekend. Dylan Teves scored in his first career MLS start and Fredy Montero got his franchise-best 56th career MLS goal to pace the win.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 2 – Toronto FC 0
Saturday, July 2, 2022
Venue: BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Referee: Silviu Petrescu
Assistants: Andrew Bigelow, Lyes Arfa
Fourth Official: Ismir Pekmic
VAR: Geoff Gamble
Attendance: 23,594
Weather: 78 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA – Dylan Teves (Léo Chú, Jimmy Medranda) 39’
SEA – Freddy Montero (Nico Lodeiro) 60’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA – Léo Chú (caution) 14’
TOR – Carlos Salcedo (caution) 31’
SEA – Nouhou (caution) 34’
SEA – Nico Lodeiro (caution) 70’
SEA – Danny Leyva (caution) 90’+2’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou, Jimmy Medranda (Kelyn Rowe 60’); Danny Leyva, Nico Lodeiro, Dylan Teves (Ethan Dobbelaere 59’), Léo Chú (Josh Atencio 72’); Fredy Montero (Reed Baker-Whiting 86’)
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez
Total shots: 11
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 16
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 3
Saves: 2
Toronto FC – Quentin Westberg; Kosi Thompson, Chris Mavinga, Carlos Salcedo, Luca Petrasso (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty 46’); Alejandro Pozuelo, Jonathan Osorio, Michael Bradley; Jayden Nelson, Ayo Akinola (Deandre Kerr 46’), Jesús Jiménez
Substitutes not used: Lukas MacNaughton, Ralph Priso-Mbongue, Jordan Perruzza, Kadin Chung, Jacob Shaffelburg, Alex Bono, Shane O’Neill
Total shots: 13
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 9
Offside: 3
Corner-kicks: 6
Saves: 2
