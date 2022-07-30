 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seattle Sounders FC at LAFC: community player ratings form

Rate your Sounders on their one-goal loss to the league besties.

By ccaldwell83
new
MLS: Seattle Sounders FC at Los Angeles FC Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Eh, sometimes soccer is hard. Your Seattle Sounders travelled to LA to square off against the league-leading FCs and wound up doing losing. Seattle were off to a great start thanks to an LA own goal in the 14th minute, following a superb tackle and dribble by Cristian Roldan. Seattle even seemed to be dealing with LA’s press well, until they weren’t. LAFC turned up the pressure and the star power through the likes of Greg Chiellini, Chuck Vela, and Garth Bale. Good for them.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance

