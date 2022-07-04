Major Link Soccer: Reign and shine

Seattle soccer won this weekend, with OL Reign and the Seattle Sounders both posted 2-0 wins. Transfer season is well underway, meaning teams domestic and abroad are making moves. New England’s apparently getting their striker replacement, while Manchester United are making their first signing of the Ten Hag tenure. NWSL went to a race track, and out’s international tournament time for women’s national teams around the world.

Seattle

Jess Fishlock + Bethany Balcer = goals. It doesn’t matter which order you put them in. Match Recap: OL Reign Beat Courage on Pride Night — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

Several players took advantage of their opportunity to make a case for increased minutes going forward. Next Man Up: Sounders showcase squad depth in victory over Toronto FC | Seattle Sounders

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

A team spokesperson said the franchise stuck with White, who is now the voice of LIV Golf, because they felt it wasn’t appropriate to judge where he chose to work outside the club. Fire explain reason for keeping Arlo White - Chicago Sun-Times

The Adam Buksa replacement appears to have been found. Deep roster players for Serie A teams have worked out alright in MLS in the past. Source: New England Revolution signing Juventus forward Giacomo Vrioni as DP | MLSSoccer.com

Vancouver claimed a stunning late winner. Streak ended: Vancouver Whitecaps 1, LAFC 0 - Angels on Parade

Sam Adeniran and San Antonio FC sit at the top of the USL Championship power rankings. The Twenty-Seven: Why San Diego is a title threat

The Lions’ handling of the dog days of summer may determine how their entire 2022 season goes. Orlando City Heads Into Brutal July Schedule - The Mane Land

NWSL/Global and domestic women’s soccer

Kudzi and Andre take a look at what Group C has to offer and where potential upsets could occur. Euro 2022 Group C Preview: Sweden look to take over the tournament - All For XI

Kudzi thinks that England should win the group while André wants us to believe in Norway with him. Euro 2022 Group A preview: England are the clear front runners - All For XI

Both teams have a lot of talent but Kudzi and Andre wonder how much France will be held back by their manager. Euro 2022 Group D preview: France and Italy look to battle for the top two spots - All For XI

Racing Louisville at Daytona, there’s something there, I’m sure. At Daytona, NWSL joins race to make women’s soccer a big event – Equalizer Soccer

San Diego Wave head coach Casey Stoney created the blueprint for her team over a year ago, and it’s led to unprecedented NWSL success. How Casey Stoney created an NWSL title contender in San Diego – JWS

Stoney’s team posted a quality win over a Washington Spirit side missing a lot of top talent. Washington Spirit fall 2-1 to league leaders San Diego Wave FC - Black And Red United

Here’s why any of the four teams in the Group of Death will (and won’t) make it out. Concacaf W Championship preview: Group A - United States, Mexico, Jamaica, and Haiti - FMF State Of Mind

Away on international duty, Yazmeen Ryan’s late goal was no less sweet for Sophia Smith. Sophia Smith celebrates Yazmeen Ryan’s late equalizer from afar – JWS

USA

Title IX, over 50 years, has heavily benefited white women over women of color. That’s partly because race has never been part of the law. 50 Years After Title IX, Racial Equity Gaps Persist in Sports - The New York Times

The winner of the Concacaf W Championship locks in qualification for the World Cup and the Olympics, and that journey for the USWNT starts with Haiti. USWNT vs. Haiti, 2022 Concacaf W Championship: What to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

Haiti are more than capable of surprising the USWNT if they’re not taken seriously enough. 2022 CONCACAF W Championship: Scouting Haiti - Stars and Stripes FC

The US U20s have ended a lengthy Olympics drought for the US men’s program in impressive fashion. Jackson Hopkins, US Under-20s not feeling the pressure

AMERICA STRONG: Pro-Soccer star Carson Pickett who made the history books this week on the pitch. And the special bond she made with a boy in the stands. @WhitJohnson reports. https://t.co/bTnqZLqFj9 pic.twitter.com/4AAt4u84BC — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) July 3, 2022

Global men’s soccer

An attempted peak into the future for a new Liga MX season. The Fútbol Is Back: Apertura 2022 Liga MX Predictions

Surely this won’t cause any frustration or controversial calls, and we’ll all just be happy with and accept the results. Revolutionary technology to be used in FIFA World Cup 2022 for improved offside calls - Bavarian Football Works

I personally think that the idea of a midfield including Paul Pogo and Weston McKennie rocks and would be a lot of fun to watch. Way-too-early tactical predictions for the coming season - Black & White & Read All Over

Aleks Shliakotin’s parents were able to flee before the town they called home was overrun, and are now seeking refugee status in Germany. This Ukrainian footballer begged his parents to flee. They said they'd be safe in suburban Bucha - CNN

Ethan Horvath will not be playing in the Premier League. Transfer rumors and news live: Horvath close to Luton loan

In a move that surprised no one, Erik Ten Hag’s first signing is Dutch. Tyrell Malacia to become Erik ten Hag’s first signing - The Busby Babe

What’s on TV today?

1:00 PM - Nigeria vs. South Africa (Africa Women Cup of Nations) - YouTube

1:00 PM - Burundi vs. Botswana (Africa Women Cup of Nations) - YouTube

4:00 PM - USA vs. Haiti (CONCACAF W Championship) - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Mexico vs. Jamaica (CONCACAF W Championship) - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Pachuca vs Querétaro (Liga MX) - TUDN USA