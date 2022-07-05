Major Link Soccer: Tyler Adams joining Leeds United

Seattle

The longtime congressman isn’t solely responsible, but he played a small role in bringing the event to the Pacific Northwest. How Rep. Rick Larsen helped Seattle secure its 2026 World Cup bid | HeraldNet.com

In this episode, we’re looking at the idea that footballers should stay out of politics. We’re going to talk about the broad spectrum of issues that footballers use their platform for and how beneficial it is for the cause and the individual. NEW | The One Where We Should Stay Out Of Politics (with Jess Fishlock) - YouTube

MLS

D.C. United have transferred homegrown attacker Griffin Yow to Belgian First Division A side KVC Westerlo, the club announced Monday. DC United transfer homegrown Griffin Yow to Belgian top-flight | MLSSoccer.com

LA Galaxy get four goals in a big win at home, or as they say in French, quatre! Quatre at home: LA Galaxy 4, CF Montreal 0 - LAG Confidential

Here at Backheeled, we put together an MLS experts roundtable to help us all take stock of the first half of the 2022 MLS regular season. MLS Roundtable: Experts choose the best team, player, and more halfway through 2022 - Backheeled

New York Red Bulls homegrown product and US men’s national team defensive midfielder Tyler Adams is set to join English Premier League outfit Leeds United, according to a report from global transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Report: RBNY product, USMNT star Tyler Adams joining Leeds United | MLSSoccer.com

Eduardo “Chofis” Lopez has returned to Liga MX’s Chivas de Guadalajara after his 18-month loan to the San Jose Earthquakes expired, the MLS club announced Monday. San Jose Earthquakes open DP spot; Chofis returns to Chivas following loan | MLSSoccer.com

In today’s Weekend Recap, we’re talking about MLS stats, the NWSL’s scheduling problem, and MLS reserve team’s impacting the USL Championship. Weekend Recap: Tens are alive in MLS, the NWSL’s scheduling issue, and the USL’s imbalance - Backheeled

Concacaf W-Championship

A good win gets the road to the World Cup underway. 2022 Concacaf W Championship: USA 3-0 Haiti - three points to start qualification - Stars and Stripes FC

A poor performance from México sees Jamaica pick up their first ever win against El Tri Femenil. 2022 Concacaf W Championship match recap: México 0, Jamaica 1 - FMF State Of Mind

On Monday night, tournament play kicked off for the CONCACAF W Championship, with the United States taking home the first victory of the night over an improving Haiti. Concacaf W: USWNT top Haiti in opening match; Jamaica stuns Mexico at home – Equalizer Soccer

The USWNT’s 3-0 win on Monday was closer than the scoreline suggests, with Haiti continually able to expose the Americans in central areas. USWNT opens CONCACAF W Championship with win, but questions over spine linger

World

A Premier League and international footballer is arrested on suspicion of rape in north London. Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape in north London - BBC Sport

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips signs for Premier League champions Manchester City on a six-year deal. Kalvin Phillips: England midfielder signs for Manchester City on six-year deal - BBC Sport

Premier League and Championship clubs will be allowed to introduce safe standing areas from the start of the 2022-23 season. Safe standing areas can be introduced in Premier League & Championship from 2022-23 - BBC Sport

The player’s agent Jorge Mendes has held talks with the Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly but any deal will depend on whether Thomas Tuchel is interested. Chelsea consider move for Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United | Transfer window | The Guardian

The former Scotland international has taken the ‘incredibly difficult’ decision to end his long association with Everton to seek an opportunity as a No 1. Duncan Ferguson leaves Everton role to pursue managerial ambitions | Everton | The Guardian

Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United on a three-year contract after talks with Erik ten Hag. Christian Eriksen agrees to Manchester United move on three-year contract | Manchester United | The Guardian

Who will take the Golden Boot? Who will be the breakthrough star? Our correspondents gaze into the Guardian’s crystal ball. Women’s Euro 2022: our writers predict the winners and surprises | Women's Euro 2022 | The Guardian

Kudzi and Andre discuss Group B aka the ‘Group of Death’ aka the one group they struggled the most with. They also talk about the knock out stages. Euro 2022 Group B preview: The most intriguing group of the tournament - All For XI

The Women’s Euros will bring us drama, excitement, incredible quality and we cannot wait to bring you all the stories that matter. We are also delighted to announce we will be showcasing guest columns from a host of experts, including Juventus manager Joe Montemurro, Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock, new Tottenham signing Drew Spence, former Arsenal and Chelsea winger Gemma Davison, and former Burnley defender Ben Mee. Euro 2022 is coming and here is why The Athletic is excited - The Athletic

English football’s top clubs have been asked by the Premier League to support a voluntary ban on betting shirt sponsorships in an eleventh-hour bid to avert legislation, Sky News learns. Premier League seeks clubs' backing for gambling sponsor ban | Business News | Sky News

City Football Group, the Abu Dhabi company with investments in Manchester City, have purchased a majority stake in Palermo, it was announced. Man City owners expand to take majority stake in Italian club Palermo

Barcelona have confirmed the signings of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen on free transfers from AC Milan and Chelsea respectively. Barcelona sign Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen on free transfers

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted the club have no intention of selling Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong this summer. Barcelona will do everything to keep Man United target Frenkie de Jong - president

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Pyunik vs CFR Cluj - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Malmö FF vs Víkingur Reykjavík - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

10:45 AM - Ludogorets vs Sutjeska - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

11:30 AM - Shamrock Rovers vs Hibernians - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+