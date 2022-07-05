Kelyn Rowe has fully embraced his jacket’s status as an icon

By now you’ve become well acquainted with what some people are affectionately calling the “Rowe Jacket” (but which we think should be called the “Rowe Coat”). Kelyn Rowe first debuted Bogey Boys’ faux-fur coat when he wore it to the Concacaf Champions League final. When he donned it for the champagne celebration after, though, is when it became a legitimate sensation. Since then, it’s gotten a second life as part of the “Summer with the Sounders” campaign, not only appearing in ads but also being used as a prop by fans.

Appearing on the most recent episode of MLSsoccer.com’s The Call Up while wearing the coat, Rowe gave a bit of a behind-the-scenes view on how it achieved iconic status.

“Big game, big moment, I might as well make the most of it,” Rowe said, in explaining why he chose to wear the green-checkered number. “If we lose, I look like an idiot. If we win, I look like a hero. Luckily we won.”

The credit for going shirtless under the jacket during the champagne celebration, though, belongs to Seattle Sounders teammate Stefan Frei.

“Take your shirt off now,” Frei apparently told Rowe. “You’re wearing just the jacket.”

“Nice, great call!” Rowe responded.

Once the champagne started flowing, Rowe was an easy target. He said everyone wanted to spray champagne on him and the jacket, which only contributed to the scene in the mixed-zone when he showed up for interviews.

“This is surreal, amazing,” Rowe said. “It went viral.”

Not just viral, the jacket has proven so popular that it has sold out on the Bogey Boys’ website despite costing $300. I suspect we’ll be seeing a lot more of these jackets in the months to come.