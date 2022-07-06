Major Link Soccer: Euro 2022 kicks off in England

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Half a season after setting a new league record for points (73) en route to winning the 2021 Supporters’ Shield, the 2022 version of the New England Revolution looks vastly different than the one that walked off the field in last November’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. What Giacomo Vrioni reveals about New England’s transfer revolution | MLSSoccer.com

Miami is finalizing a deal for Toronto’s ex-MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo in exchange for $150,000 in allocation money, a source has confirmed to ESPN. Inter Miami finalizing trade for ex-MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo from Toronto FC | ESPN

The Reds aren’t done making moves, with reports surfacing that they’re working on a deal with Colorado to acquire the Toronto-born midfielder. Toronto FC expected to acquire Canada MNT’s Mark-Anthony Kaye from Rapids - TSN.ca

Analysis as struggling Toronto FC adds Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi while looking to move Alejandro Pozuelo and Carlos Salcedo. Toronto FC: Insigne & Bernardeschi in, Pozuelo & Salcedo out | Pro Soccer Talk

It was a busy double-game week across MLS, which means plenty of action, squad rotation and lots of young bucks contributing significantly. Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Weeks 17 & 18? | MLSSoccer.com

Reserves coach registered just one win in a half-season of USL play. Red Bulls II part ways with Gary Lewis - Once A Metro

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Players of FC Austin Elite put out a statement this weekend that they would boycott playing for the Austin UWS club and GM Danny Woodfill amid allegations of serious misconduct. Taking a Stand: FC Austin Elite Players Allege Misconduct and Empty Promises — Protagonist Soccer

The Football Association has plans to establish a company which will run the Women’s Super League for at least three years from January 2023. FA confirms plans for company to oversee WSL in January - BBC Sport

International soccer

A record-breaking 500,000 tickets have been sold for Euro 2022, which kicks off with hosts England on Wednesday. Euro 2022: Biggest women’s sporting event in European history ready for lift-off - BBC Sport

Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas tore the ACL in her left knee ahead of the women’s European Championship, the Spanish football federation said on Tuesday. Euro 2022: Spain’s Alexia Putellas out after suffering knee injury in training | ESPN

Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg refused to play for Norway for five years. Now that she’s back, does Norway have what it takes to win Euro 2022? Euro 2022 - Can Ada Hegerberg be Norway’s hero? Winning might require more than just star’s return | ESPN

The USWNT rolls into the second match of the competition. 2022 CONCACAF W Championship: Scouting Jamaica - Stars and Stripes FC

A deeper dive into what exactly went wrong for El Tri Femenil against Jamaica on Monday. Tactical breakdown of México’s 1-0 loss to Jamaica - FMF State Of Mind

World men’s club soccer

A leading Premier League and international player arrested in north London on Monday on suspicion of rape has been questioned over two further rape allegations against a different woman. Premier League footballer arrested by Met police on suspicion of rape | BBC Sport

Italian club Palermo have become the 11th club to be taken over by City Football Group. But is joining the CFG family a guarantee of success? Man City owners City Football Group take over 11th club: How much success have they had around the world? | ESPN

As the European calendar officially shifts to preseason, The Guardian takes one final look at the best American and Canadian men’s players abroad over the past year. North American players in Europe: the best XI, from Alphonso Davies to Henry Wingo | The Guardian

Manchester United have signed full-back Tyrell Malacia for £13m + £1.7m in add-ons from Feyenoord on a four-year contract until June 2026, with the option of a further year. Manchester United: Tyrell Malacia joins on four-year deal from Feyenoord - BBC Sport

Galtier has signed a two-year deal at PSG after guiding Nice to fifth in Ligue 1 last season. Christophe Galtier named Paris St-Germain boss after Mauricio Pochettino exit - BBC Sport

Tottenham Hotspur’s summer signing Richarlison will miss the first Premier League game of the season after receiving a one-match ban due to a flare incident last season. Richarlison to miss first Premier League match after flare incident - BBC Sport

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is investigating the outcome of two league matches that produced a staggering total of 187 goals. Sierra Leone FA to investigate 95-0 and 91-1 wins in second-tier matches - BBC Sport

Manchester United and Chelsea are also among eight clubs to have licences after government approves safe-standing areas at football grounds. Football fans can stand at new Wembley for first time from next season | The Guardian

The Premier League will ask clubs to vote on whether to bring in a voluntary ban on gambling shirt sponsorships ahead of potential government action. Premier League clubs to vote on voluntary gambling ban - BBC Sport

The most notable game of the day is the UEFA Women’s Euro at noon, with hosts England facing Austria in the opening match of the tournament. Beyond that your options today are limited to a pair of early-stage UEFA men’s Champions League games and lower-level U.S. league match-ups.

7:00 AM: Tobol vs. Ferencváros (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

11:30 AM: Slovan Bratislava vs. Dinamo Batumi (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: England vs. Austria (Women’s Euro) — ESPN2

4:00 PM: Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Indy Eleven (USL Championship) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: Atlanta United II vs. Birmingham Legion (USL Championship) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: Detroit City vs. Hartford Athletic (USL Championship) — ESPN+

6:00 PM: New Mexico United vs. RIo Grande Valley (USL Championship) — ESPN+