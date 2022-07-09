SOUNDERS 0, TIMBERS 1: Jaroslaw Niezgoda gave the Timbers an early lead, managing to sneak into the back post unmarked on a counter-attack despite two Sounders being in good position to defend him.

LINEUPS: As expected, Raúl Ruidíaz, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák, Stefan Frei and Jordan Morris all returned to the starting lineup. All five had missed the Sounders’ previous game with Roldan and Ruidíaz both listed as questionable on the last injury report.

After somewhat slow starts by both teams, the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers head into their first meeting of 2022 in some solid form. The Sounders are 6-2-1 since May 12, have climbed into a playoff spot and are just three points out of third place. The Timbers are 2-0-2 in their last four and are just three points out of a playoff spot, albeit with one or two more games played than virtually the entire field.

For the Timbers, their form seems to have been helped by the return of Jarosław Niezgoda to the starting lineup. The forward has three goals during this four-game run and leads the Timbers with six goals on the season.

The Sounders simply seem to have benefitted from having fewer competitions to worry about. Their turnaround effectively started after getting eliminated from the U.S. Open Cup and they’ve found success despite making at least one change to the lineup from one game to the next in all 10 of these recent matches and missing multiple starters for many of them.

Notes

The home team has won just 2 of the last 14 regular-season meetings between these two sides. The Sounders’ last regular-season win against the Timbers at Lumen Field was on May 27, 2017.

Raúl Ruidíaz has scored 10 goals in 11 career appearances against the Timbers. No player in MLS has scored more against any opponent since Ruidíaz joined the league in 2018. (Carlos Vela also has 10 against the Galaxy in that time.)

Fredy Montero has nine career goals against the Timbers and has 18 goals against Cascadia Cup opponents (tied with Ruidíaz for the most in the three-way rivalry’s history), albeit while playing for two different teams.

This will be the 115th all-time meeting between these two teams, a rivalry that stretches back to 1975. The Sounders lead the all-time series 56-43-15, including a 15-14-7 advantage in MLS play.

The Sounders will be unveiling their Concacaf Champions League banner shortly before kickoff, the culmination of a morning-long celebration that includes all sorts of activities, including concerts by Travis Thompson and Head and the Heart. Fox13 will also be doing an all-day broadcast from Lumen Field, with “Good Day Seattle” starting at 8 AM followed by an extended pregame show.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: João Paulo (R ACL tear); Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture)

QUESTIONABLE: Xavier Arreaga (L hamstring strain); Cristian Roldan (health & safety protocol); Raúl Ruidíaz (L hamstring strain)

Portland

OUT: Diego Gutierrez (foot); Blake Bodily (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: Eryk Williamson (foot)

Officials

REF: Chris Penso; AR1: Kyle Atkins; AR2: Jose Da Silva; 4TH: Mark Allatin; VAR: Daniel Radford; AVAR: Jeremy Hanson

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 1:55 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: Fubo TV (affiliate link), Foxsports.com

National English TV: Fox (Jon Strong & Stu Holden)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders vs. Timbers; watch with us

