Sounders unveil CCL banner, ECS provides epic tifo

Good stuff all around.

By Jeremiah Oshan
Kayla Mehring / Sounder at Heart

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders pulled out all the stops to properly celebrate their historic Concacaf Champions League title on Saturday. In addition to what amounted to an afternoon-long party that featured two separate mini-concerts, the on-field pregame ceremony featured a Navy skydiver towing a CCL winner’s flag, the unveiling of the CCL champions banner in the westside rafters and a massive tifo by ECS.

The CCL banner is about the same size as the SeahawksSuper Bowl banner and about twice as big as either of the Sounders’ MLS Cup banners.

The tifo spanned the entire Brougham End and read “We’re the Greatest Team You’ve Ever Seen.” In the middle of the display was a giant CCL trophy, which was then replaced by a Sounders logo stylized with the Concacaf crown.

