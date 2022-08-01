Major Link Soccer: The Queens of England

The Women’s Euro Final was a history-making moment. England won the whole dang thing, bringing a major international trophy home for the first time in over 50 years. They did it in front of a record-setting crowd at Wembley to add to the joy of the day. The weekend also featured an emphatic win over one of the other top MLS NEXT Pro teams for Tacoma Defiance, and a wild comeback win for OL Reign against Angel City to salvage the Seattle sports trip down to the Bank of California Stadium. MLS went full MLS with more wild results than you could shake a stick at, and Liverpool won the Community Shield.

Seattle

Tobin Heath’s first Reign goal was a crucial one, securing a late come from behind victory over Angel City. Match Recap: OL Reign pull off Hollywood ending against Angel City — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

Marlon Vargas now has 12 goals and 5 assists through 18 appearances. MATCH RECAP: Tacoma Defiance Cruises Past St. Louis City SC 2 5-1 at Starfire Stadium | Tacoma Defiance

You can follow the Frei home project, with sponsors, on his website. Frei Home Project - Art by Stefan Frei

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Wayne Rooney’s tenure in charge of DC United fittingly started with a dramatic stoppage time victory. Deja vu! Wayne Rooney still dominant against Orlando, now as DC United head coach | MLSSoccer.com

Austin FC are easily one of the biggest surprises of the MLS season so far, and Sebastian Driussi is leading the way. Sebastian Driussi running away with MLS MVP? “He deserves that," say Austin FC | MLSSoccer.com

It feels like Slonina has been “very close” to joining Chelsea for longer than we’ve been in a global pandemic. Gaga Slonina "very close" to joining Chelsea from Chicago Fire FC | MLSSoccer.com

MLS was truly unhinged this weekend, and we’re honestly almost lucky to have come out with just a sort of predictable road loss. Portland Timbers, Minnesota United delivered MLS madness

Set piece keys LouCity's win at El Paso as streak grows - Louisville City FC

Ray Serrano earns 60 minutes on the wing in a win

OCSC FALLS TO SAN DIEGO AT HOME - Orange County SC

Alex Villanueva was replaced by Brent Richards in the 76'

Weather Postpones North Carolina Match - FC Tucson

Eric Kinzner didn't play, because no one played.

FC Dallas picks up second straight win, beats LA Galaxy 1-0 - Big D Soccer

Franco Jara’s early goal was enough to seal a second straight win for FC Dallas.

NWSL/Women’s soccer

FIFA has said that the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand would go ahead as scheduled after a European report to the contrary. FIFA has no plans to change 2023 Women's World Cup dates

In the immortal words of Petey Pablo, “take your shirt off, twist it ‘round your hand; Spin it like a helicopter.” Brandi Chastain congratulates Chloe Kelly on Euro 2022 winner

Jaedyn Shaw’s entry into the league carried with it a fair amount of acrimony that stemmed entirely from the byzantine player rights rules, but now that she’s here she’s making a mark. USYNT’s Jaedyn Shaw scores for San Diego Wave on NWSL debut

England won the country’s first international title in over 50 years at Wembley on Sunday, beating Germany 2-1 in the Euros Final. With a little bit of luck and a lot of talent, England win Euro 2022 - All For XI

As much of a Sofia Huerta diehard as we all surely must be, it’s hard to argue against Naomi Girma as the current MVP frontrunner. NWSL 2022 MVP: Top candidates halfway through the season – JWS

No caveats, nothing, the Women’s Final between England and Germany set a Euros attendance record. England-Germany final breaks Euros attendance record – JWS

Brazil lifted the trophy, but they broke Angelina in the process, so was it really worth it? Debinha helps Brazil to eighth Copa America Femenina title – JWS

USA

Chad Marshall and Bev Yanez are both on the ballot. Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley headlines the 2022 National Soccer Hall Of Fame Eligibility List - Stars and Stripes FC

Global men’s soccer

Darwin Nunez sure looks like the real deal in that Liverpool jersey. Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Victory Over Manchester City - The Liverpool Offside

Just another 90 minutes for Sam Rogers in a win. Match: Odd - Rosenborg / Rosenborg

Wingo DNP in either the midweek men’s UCL qualifying round win or the season opening win. ZACHARIASSEN SCORES IN THE 95TH MINUTE IN THE OPENER - Fradi.hu

If you’ve ever dabbled in USYNT sicko-dom, you’ll know the name of the young forward. Arseanl’s Falorin Balogun close to joining Reims on loan - The Short Fuse

Weston McKennie’s got a separated shoulder and will be out for a month for Juve, which also leaves him with a short runway to be ready for the Men’s World Cup. Reports: Weston McKennie to miss a month with shoulder injury - Black & White & Read All Over

Barcelona are essentially a feature-length film, but every frame is just a screenshot of the “Me sowing // Me reaping” tweet. The latest on Barcelona’s ‘Operation Exit’ - Barca Blaugranes

Culture

This shortlist is just making my reading list longer. Le Guin Prize for Fiction Shortlist – Locus Online

