LAFC vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

In a Western Conference slugfest between two familiar rivals, Seattle Sounders FC (9-11-2, 29 points) fell by a final score of 2-1 to Los Angeles FC (15-4-3, 48 points) on Friday night at Banc of California Stadium. The sold-out crowd of 22,111 saw first-half strikes from Kwadwo Opoku and Carlos Vela overcome an early own goal, as the Rave Green lose following last weekend’s 2-1 home win over Colorado. The race for the MLS Cup Playoffs remains tight, with Sounders FC remaining one point behind the seventh and final postseason position in the West.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Los Angeles FC 2

Friday, July 29, 2022

Venue: Banc of California Stadium

Referee: Joseph Dickerson

Assistants: Ian Anderson, Chris Elliot

Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis

VAR: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Attendance: 22,111

Weather: 73 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Jesús David Murillo (OG) 14’

LAFC – Kwadwo Opoku (Latif Blessing) 35’

LAFC – Carlos Vela (José Cifuentes, Diego Palacios) 43’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

LAFC – Diego Palacios (caution) 45’

SEA – Fredy Montero (caution) 76’

SEA – Xavier Arreaga (caution) 81’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan; Yeimar Gómez Andrade; Xavier Arreaga; Nouhou (Ethan Dobbelaere 68’); Cristian Roldan; Albert Rusnák (Léo Chú 81’); Jimmy Medranda (Jackson Ragen 56’); Nico Lodeiro; Jordan Morris; Will Bruin (Fredy Montero 56’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland; Josh Atencio; Dylan Teves

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 0

Fouls: 10

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 6

Los Angeles FC – Maxime Crépeau; Franco Escobar (Ryan Hollingshead 83’); Jesús David Murillo; Giorgio Chiellini (Sebastien Ibeagha 72’); Diego Palacios; Latif Blessing (Jhegson Méndez 63’); Ilie Sánchez; José Cifuentes; Carlos Vela; Cristian Arango (Gareth Bale 63’); Kwadwo Opoku (Brian Rodríguez 72’)

Substitutes not used: John McCarthy; Eddie Segura; Mamadou Fall

Total shots: 19

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 16

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 0

