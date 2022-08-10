Major Link Soccer: Tyler Pasher reportedly had interest from Sounders

Puget Sound

Stefan Cleveland spoke with Sounders Nation about his experience so far in Seattle, how he grows on and off the pitch and winning the Concacaf Champions League. Stefan Cleveland remains focused on growth, goalkeeping and competing with Sounders | FanSided

Raul Ruidiaz looks somewhat distracted by all the festivities around him as the first day of activities unfolds ahead of Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game. Do not be fooled. Playoff worries for Seattle Sounders? Raul Ruidiaz says “that doesn’t matter” | MLSSoccer.com

Somehow Yea’s Wok didn’t make the list. 20 Knockout Chinese and Taiwanese Restaurants in the Seattle Area | Eater

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Down to 15 for the Sounders. Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew soar after Week 24 | MLSSoccer.com

The New York Red Bulls are finalizing a deal to sign Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, reportedly having beat out interest from the Sounders. New York Red Bulls finalizing deal for ex-Houston Dynamo winger Tyler Pasher | 90min

Like the NFL, which has several owners who also own soccer teams, MLS is facing race discrimination claims over the hiring of coaches. NFL and MLS: football, wealthy owners and race discrimination claims | USA Today

Riqui Puig should’ve been the latest in a long line of academy-raised Barca stars. He wasn’t. Now the 22-year-old is relaunching his career in LA. LA Galaxy can offer ex-Barcelona prospect Riqui Puig a reset after struggles, coaching carousel | ESPN

There are conflicts brewing between MLS and USL, highlighted by a recent dispute between the LA Galaxy and Orange County SC. Is there conflict brewing between the USL and MLS NEXT Pro? - Backheeled

MLS club breaks silence after allegations of looking for exclusive home for Los Dos. LA Galaxy say they do not want to evict Orange County SC from venue - Angels on Parade

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Lioness & European Champion becomes Villa’s seventh summer signing. Rachel Daly joins Aston Villa Women! | AVFC

Daly scored 42 goals and tallied 12 assists in 116 appearances for Houston. Houston Dash transfer forward Rachel Daly to Aston Villa - Dynamo Theory

NJ/NY Gotham FC did something in 2021 that the franchise had not done since the NWSL began in 2013: make it to the postseason, but now Gotham is 11th in the 12-team table, with the worst goal difference in the league. As losses pile up, Gotham searches for an identity — and joy – Equalizer Soccer ($)

Following England’s victory in the women’s 2022 European Championship, Fanatics saw increased sales of women’s sports merchandise. Women’s Sports Merchandise Flying Off Shelves | Front Office Sports

Also: There’s a new team at the top of the table, while the Spirit remain in freefall. Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith duel for Golden Boot, KC Current make a run and more NWSL chaos - The Athletic

International soccer

Affordable ticket prices are key to giving football fans the live experience which can develop into a lifelong commitment. Women’s Euro 2022 showed how to attract a disengaged younger audience | The Guardian

The working assumption, health permitting and given his importance to the program over the past year, is that Walker Zimmerman will be in the starting XI when the US men’s national team begins Group B play on Nov. 21 against Wales at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Walker Zimmerman: “It’s not always easy” balancing World Cup anticipation | MLSSoccer.com

World men’s club soccer

Derby County were founding members of the Football League in 1888. This year they were saved from potential liquidation. Derby County: How one of England’s historic clubs was saved from a wild ride to ruin - BBC Sport

Rangers roared into the Champions League play-offs after overcoming Union Saint-Gilloise and a two-goal first-leg defeat in a rousing showing. Rangers 3-0 Union Saint-Gilloise (agg 3-2): Scots stun Belgian visitors to make play-offs - BBC Sport

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw at Fulham in their Premier League opener on Saturday. Thiago Alcantara faces several weeks out with hamstring injury - BBC Sport

Aurelien Tchouameni went from Monaco’s midfield to an €80m move to Real Madrid out of nowhere this summer. But who could be the next breakout star? William Saliba, Harvey Elliott, Benjamin Sesko? Who could be the next big breakout soccer star in Europe? | ESPN

Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna’s former West Ham and Stoke forward Marko Arnautovic. Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end interest in Bologna striker - BBC Sport

The 20-year-old becomes the fifth player to join the Toffees this summer. Everton sign midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille - Royal Blue Mersey

RB Leipzig have completed the signing of Chelsea forward Timo Werner on a permanent deal, two years after he left the club. RB Leipzig re-sign Chelsea forward Timo Werner on permanent deal - BBC Sport

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka says he was not planning to ‘wear the shirt any more’ before Mikel Arteta persuaded him to stay. Granit Xhaka: Arsenal midfielder says manager Mikel Arteta is the reason he did not leave Gunners - BBC Sport

Bayern Munich are one of the world’s best teams, but the totally unique style of play in their domestic league, the German Bundesliga, doesn’t help prepare them for their European rivals. Is the Bundesliga too weird for the champions? Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga - Does German soccer’s weirdness hurt its dominant team? | ESPN+ ($)

11:45 AM: Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland (League Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Real Madrid vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (UEFA Super Cup) — CBSSN / Paramount+

1:00 PM: New Zealand vs. Mexico (U-20 Women’s World Cup) — UNIVERSO

4:00 PM: Spain vs. Brazil (U-20 Women’s World Cup) — FS2

4:00 PM: Miami FC vs. FC Tulsa (USL Championship) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns (NWSL) — Paramount+

5:30 PM: MLS All Stars vs. Liga MX All Stars — ESPN

6:00 PM: San Antonio vs. Loudoun United (USL Championship) — ESPN+

7:00 PM: San Diego Loyal vs. Monterey Bay (USL Championship) — ESPN+

7:00 PM: Costa Rica vs. Australia (U-20 Women’s World Cup) — FS2

7:00 PM: Angel City FC vs. Tigres UANL (women’s club friendly) — ViX