MLS vs. Liga MX All-Star Game, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

For the second straight year, the MLS and Liga MX All-Stars will square off. Representing the Seattle Sounders in this match are Jordan Morris and Raúl Ruidíaz. Morris is among the starters, while Ruidíaz is actually one of four players on the MLS squad who has previously played in Liga MX.

The MLS All-Stars won last year’s meeting in a penalty shootout after it ended 1-1 in regulation.

This match was preceded by a Skills Challenge on Tuesday that was won by MLS. Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar delivered the victory when he scored the winning shot on the Crossbar Challenge. The MLS squad also won the Shooting and Touch competitions, with Liga MX winning the Passing and Cross-and-Volley challenges.

Officials

Referee: Joe Dickerson; AR1: Michael Barwegan; AR2: Chris Elliott; 4th: Tim Ford; VAR: Jorge Gonzalez; AVAR: Tom Supple; RAR: Jeffrey Greeson.

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Wednesday, 5:38 PM

Venue: Allianz Field, St. Paul, Minn.

Online Streaming: ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market), Fubo TV (affiliate link)

National English TV: ESPN (Twellman, Champion)

National Spanish TV: UniMas

Lineups

Todo listo para LA REVANCHA ante @MLSes pic.twitter.com/ieQMMYfsyH — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) August 10, 2022

