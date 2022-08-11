Major Link Soccer: MLS All-Stars win All-Star Game over Liga MX All-Stars

Seattle

MLS

A review of RSL’s summer transfer window and looking to the future. Are fans impatient, or is the FO to blame? - RSL Soapbox

The top players from North America’s top leagues displayed their skills on a festive night. Photo Gallery: All Star Skills Challenge MLS vs LIGA MX - E Pluribus Loonum

Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was named 2022 MLS All-Star MVP after a solid display in goal for the MLS All-Stars, helping the team secure a 2-1 win over the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday night at Allianz Field. Dayne St. Clair named MLS All-Star Game MVP | MLSSoccer.com

First came LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium (2021), and then it was Minnesota United FC’s Allianz Field (2022) – the sites of MLS All-Star Games presented by Target, which pitted the MLS All-Stars against the Liga MX All-Stars. New format? Don Garber hints at possible change in 2023 MLS All-Star Game | MLSSoccer.com

With goals from Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz, the MLS All-Stars held off the Liga MX All-Stars for the second straight year, securing a 2-1 victory in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Wednesday night at Allianz Field. Twice as nice! MLS All-Stars beat Liga MX All-Stars behind Vela, Ruidiaz goals | MLSSoccer.com

The MLS season has been full of surprises. Some good, some less so. Which clubs have made the midseason grade and which have work left to do? MLS All-Star break report cards: How all 28 clubs have fared so far in 2022

But this format works? Don Garber: 2023 MLS All-Star Game format up in the air

NWSL/WSL/Liga MX Femenil

Following Sue Bird’s lead last month, Eli Manning is now officially dipping his toes into the professional sports ownership pool. Eli Manning joins NWSL's Gotham FC ownership group | Yahoo Sports

Angel City FC secure win on historic night at home. Tigres tamed in Los Angeles: Angel City FC 1, Tigres UANL Femenil 0 - Angels on Parade

Janine Beckie talks about her journey, Canada Soccer, and her new partnership with Signing Day Sports. Janine Beckie on college recruitment, equal pay, and keeping a balanced life - Stumptown Footy

Christina Burkenroad, at this rate, could be the first Liga MX Femenil player to reach 20 goals. Liga MX Femenil, Apertura Week 6: Burkenroad continues red-hot form – Equalizer Soccer

Portland Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby had one of the strangest own goals of the NWSL season, but the Thorns beat the Washington Spirit 2-1. Bixby walks ball into own goal, Portland Thorns win anyway | Pro Soccer Wire

Manchester United sign France defender Aissatou Tounkara from Atletico Madrid on a two-year contract. Aissatou Tounkara: WSL club Man Utd sign France defender from Atletico Madrid - BBC Sport

USA

Matthew Hoppe has completed a move to Middlesbrough in the English Championship. Matthew Hoppe Joins Middlesbrough - Stars and Stripes FC

There have been rough spots along the way, but the USWNT’s quest to turn the page has resulted in a number of debuts and impactful returns. Analyzing the USWNT’s evolution under Vlatko Andonovski, position-by-position - The Athletic

Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan are both classified as “comfort plus.” World Cup 2022: Which USMNT players are on plane to Qatar? | FOX Sports

World

Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson discuss the decision to stop taking the knee before every Premier League match in the Footballer’s Football Podcast. Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio say taking the knee has 'lost its impact' - BBC Sport

With psychological training on the rise, Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti explains how he sees its future in football. Football's psychology evolution is gathering pace despite 'culture of conservatism' - BBC Sport

Potential jurors in the sexual offences trial of the Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy have been asked if they have connections to five other Premier League players. Premier League players’ names read to jurors in Benjamin Mendy trial | Soccer | The Guardian

Mark Parsons has left his post as manager of the Netherlands Women by mutual consent after his side were eliminated in the quarter-finals at Euro 2022. Mark Parsons departs as manager of Netherlands women after Euro failure | Netherlands women's football team | The Guardian

Mark Parsons has stepped down as Netherlands manager following their quarter-final exit from the Women’s Euros. Mark Parsons steps down as Netherlands manager following Euros quarter-final exit - BBC Sport

In spite of widespread criticism the corporation has said decision to scrap classified results, which have been read out on Saturday afternoons since the mid-1950s, will stand. BBC stands firm on decision to scrap classified football results on Radio 5 Live | Soccer | The Guardian

Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie could leave Barcelona for free if they are not registered before Saturday’s LaLiga opener, sources have said. Barcelona signings Christensen, Kessie could leave club on free transfers if not registered in time

De Jong’s contract stand-off at Barcelona is not the only example of an athlete having to take a pay cut this summer. Frenkie de Jong’s Barcelona pay cut is part of a growing trend in sport - The Athletic

Despite the big stock move on Wednesday, shares are still below their 2012 IPO price of $14. Man United Stock Jumps 12%. Matches Biggest Gain Since 2012 IPO – Sportico.com

The World Cup is set to start one day earlier than planned on Sunday, 20 November with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador. World Cup 2022: Tournament set to start one day early with Qatar v Ecuador - BBC Sport

The 2022 World Cup is set to start a day early, with FIFA expected to move Qatar vs. Ecuador to Sunday, Nov. 20, sources have confirmed to ESPN. World Cup set to start a day earlier, with Qatar vs. Ecuador moved forward to Nov. 20 - sources

Brazil insist they won’t play their suspended World Cup qualifier against Argentina, arguing that the risks are too high ahead of the tournament. Brazil reject playing suspended World Cup qualifier against Argentina

Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to win the 2022 UEFA Super Cup at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night as Karim Benzema moved past Raul into second on the Spanish club’s all-time scoring list behind leader Cristiano Ronaldo. Real Madrid down Eintracht Frankfurt to win UEFA Super Cup

What’s on TV?

10:00 AM - Ghana U20 vs USA U20 - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup - FS2, Universo

3:00 PM - Godoy Cruz vs Aldosivi - Primera División - Paramount+

4:00 PM - France U20 vs Nigeria U20 - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup - FS1’

4:00 PM - Western Caro. vs App State - NCAA Women’s Soccer - ESPN+

5:00 PM - Monterrey vs León - Liga MX Femenil - ESPN+

5:30 PM - Atlético Tucumán vs Central Córdoba SdE - Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Colón vs Arsenal - Primera División - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Querétaro vs Atlético San Luis - Liga MX - TUDN

7:00 PM - Canada U20 vs Korea Republic U20 - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup - FS1