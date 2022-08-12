Major Link Soccer: Rashford likely not going to PSG

Seattle

The NBA and NBPA announced today that they will honor the life and legacy of 11-time NBA champion and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell by permanently retiring his uniform number, 6, throughout the league. Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey to be retired throughout NBA - NBA.com: NBA Communications

For as long as the NBA exists, Bill Russell’s No. 6 will never be issued to a new player again. Bill Russell is third athlete to have number retired league-wide - SBNation.com

MLS/USL

Mediocre Sounders in the mediocre middle. Power Ranking Averages - Week 24 (8/11/22) - RSL Soapbox

Defiance are so entrenched at number 1 MLS NEXT Pro Top 5 Rankings: Week 20 | MLSNEXTPro.com

One goal. Zero goals. Two goals. Two goals. Four goals. Fourteen goals. Wait, 14 goals? That can’t be right. Let me check again. Why Brandon Vazquez should be on the USA World Cup roster | MLSSoccer.com

The Secondary Transfer Window finished pretty much as it started for LAFC: Bookended by big additions. Denis Bouanga signing: LAFC avoid getting “complacent” with third DP | MLSSoccer.com

With a tip of the cap to the great Zach Lowe, here’s my own version of his “Annual Tiers of the NBA” column, MLS-style. Ranking all 28 MLS teams by tier at the All-Star break | MLSSoccer.com

Major League Soccer has released the findings of an independent investigation into the Vancouver Whitecaps organization’s handling of allegations of misconduct brought by members of the Whitecaps’ women’s team against former coach Bob Birarda in 2008 and former coach Hubert Busby, Jr. in 2011. MLS and Vancouver Whitecaps statements on findings of Whitecaps investigation | MLSSoccer.com

Your weekend USL Championship viewing guide. USL Championship Race to the Playoffs – August 12-14

NWSL valuations have soared in recent months, but Angel City is in a leauge of its own, having raised its Series A round at a $100 million valuation. NWSL Valuations Soar on Angel City’s $100 Million Coattails – Sportico.com

With the likes of Marta, Shannon Boxx, Aly Wagner, Camile Abily and more, the Sol’s incredible talent formed lasting bonds. Before Angel City, there was LA Sol: A super team with a brief, bright history - The Athletic

Gotham FC, OL Reign’s next opponent, announced on Thursday that Scott Parkinson has been relieved of his duties as head coach. Scott Parkinson out as Gotham FC head coach | Pro Soccer Wire

USA

With Ventura Alvarado at Juarez and Jozy Altidore on loan to Puebla, Charles Boehm asks why there are no longer as many USMNT players in Liga MX. What happened to the Liga MX to USMNT connection? | US Soccer Players

A federal judge granted preliminary approval to a $24M equal pay settlement between U.S. Soccer and the U.S. women’s national team. Federal judge grants preliminary approval to $24M equal pay settlement between U.S. Soccer and U.S. women's national team

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has said his experience in the United States will help prepare the team to excel during a heatwave. Jesse Marsch: My U.S. experience will help Leeds to handle games in heatwave | ESPN

World

Barcelona rennovation of Camp Nou will start this fall and bring $200 million a year once complete. Barcelona Stadium Project Hopes to Follow Cowboys, SoFi Example – Sportico.com

Barcelona have sold a further 24.5% of Barca Studios to Orpheus Media for €100 million in bid to register all new signings for the LaLiga opener. Barcelona trigger fourth financial lever in bid to register new signings

Former Real Madrid left-back Fabio Coentrao has been handed a one-match ban and an €850 fine — a year after retiring to become a fisherman. Ex-Real Madrid star Fabio Coentrao fined, suspended - a year after retiring to become a fisherman | ESPN

Sides close to agreeing extension to current deal until 2029. Clubs will also be available to sell five matches on pay-per-view. SPFL and Sky discussing new £29.5m TV deal to show 60 Premiership matches | Scottish Premiership | The Guardian

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he expects Marcus Rashford to remain with the club this season. Rashford: Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag expects forward to stay at club - BBC Sport

Marcus Rashford has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain; Manchester United forward has one year remaining on his Old Trafford contract but United have the option of extending it by a further year; PSG boss Christophe Galtier admits he wants new striker. Marcus Rashford: Paris Saint-Germain unlikely to follow up transfer interest in Manchester United forward | Transfer Centre News | Sky Sports

BBC Sport’s Simon Stone looks at Nottingham Forest’s journey as their City Ground prepares for the return of Premier League football. Nottingham Forest: Top-flight football returns to the City Ground after 23-year absence - BBC Sport

Barnsley are trying to end a new front-of-shirt sponsorship agreement with a cryptocurrency site after an investigation into discriminatory and abusive social media posts. Barnsley seek to end shirt sponsorship agreement with cryptocurrency site | Barnsley | The Guardian

Qatar v. Ecuador to kick off FIFA World Cup 2022™ on 20 November

Morocco part company with national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic just three months before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. World Cup 2022: Morocco part ways with coach Vahid Halilhodzic before Qatar finals - BBC Sport

Dundee United’s manager, Jack Ross, apologised to travelling supporters after they were subjected to a 7-0 Europa Conference League qualifying defeat by AZ Alkmaar. Ross apologises after Dundee United’s record-equalling defeat by AZ Alkmaar | Europa Conference League | The Guardian

Raheem Sterling has said his unwillingness to accept a lack of game time at Manchester City led to his move to Chelsea this summer. Chelsea's Raheem Sterling on Man City exit: I didn't want to accept lack of game time | ESPN

Culture

Don’t be murdered by clerks, be the clerks that murder. This is another Background for 5th edition D&D. “I’m not even supposed to be here today” — add a Clerk background to D&D | Full Moon Storytelling

