YachtCon: Endless Summer tickets are on sale

For the first time in more than two years, YachtCon will be back in person. We’ve dubbed this year’s event YachtCon: Endless Summer. The event will take place on Sept. 13 — just before the calendar turns to fall — at the Seattle Elks Lodge #92, basically next to the Fremont Bridge in the old Ponti Seafood Grill.

The event itself will look a lot like the old events, with a mixture of interviews with players, coaches and front office personnel from the Sounders and OL Reign. We’ll also have a photobooth, a silent auction and other stuff that we think you’ll enjoy.

Like we have in previous years, we’ll be donating all proceeds to the Seattle Children’s Autism Center. Last year, we raised nearly $15,000 with our online event and we raised about $10,000 in 2020 when we last did it in person. In the six years that we’ve hosted YachtCon, we’ve raised about $45,000 for Seattle Children’s Hospital.

As much as we’d love to simply pick up where we left off in 2019 when we hosted nearly 300 people at Hale’s Palladium, this year’s event will need to be quite a bit more intimate. The Seattle Elks Lodge has done us a massive favor by welcoming us to their facility, but the main event space will only fit about a third as many people. As such, we’ll be charging a bit more for tickets (which will include the price of food, but not drinks).

Tickets can be purchased through Event Bee. We will have more information in terms of guests and other elements to announce in the coming weeks, so please stay tuned.