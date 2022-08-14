Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

This might not be a literal must-win game for the Seattle Sounders, but it’s about as close as it gets. The Sounders host Real Salt Lake, a team they’re trailing in the Western Conference standings by two points. A win could push Seattle as high as fifth, while a loss could leave them as low as 11th.

The good news is that the Sounders have been pretty dominant against RSL at home, especially during the regular season, where they have an 11-3-2 all-time record. The last time they dropped regular-season points against RSL at Lumen Field was in 2013. Of course, RSL did get a result as recently as last playoffs, advancing in penalties despite not taking a single shot during the match.

Neither team comes into the match playing particularly well. The Sounders have gone just 3-6-0 in their past nine, which is actually better than RSL, who are 1-4-3 in their past eight. RSL’s last road win came on May 22 as they’ve gone 2-6-4 away from Rio Tinto Stadium this year.

Notes

The Sounders lost their last game on a goal that come at 93:32. It was the second-latest match-winning goal the Sounders have ever surrendered, with only Justin Meram’s goal in 2014 at 93:42 coming later.

RSL has allowed nine goals within the first 15 minutes of games, the second-most of any team in MLS. They’ve allowed a goal in the first 15 minutes in 5 of 7 matches, including the last three, as well.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: João Paulo (R ACL tear); Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture)

Real Salt Lake

OUT: Damir Kreilach (back); Bobby Wood (abductor); Tate Schmitt (knee); Danny Musovski (hamstring)

PENDING VISA: Braian Ojeda, Bryan Oviedo

Officials

REF: Tim Ford; AR1: Chris Wattam; AR2: Brian Poeschel; 4TH: Michael Radchuck; VAR: Edvin Jurisevic; AVAR: Nick Uranga

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Sunday, 7:08 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market)

Local English TV: Fox13+ (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Local Spanish TV: KUNS-TV Univision-Seattle (Ojeda, Moreno)

International TV:

Australia & New Zealand: beIN Sports Australia

Brazil: DAZN (Brazil)

China: China Sports Media

China (Closed-Circuit TV): Star Sports

Georgia: Silk Sport

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe)

India: Eurosport

Latin America: ESPN Latin America

Ukraine: Football 1

United Kingdom & Ireland: Free Sports

Middle East & North Africa: Abu Dhabi Sports

Netherlands: ESPN Netherlands

South Korea: Coupang Play

Southeast Asia: beIN Sports Asia

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa

Sweden: C-More

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

