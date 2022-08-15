Major Links Soccer: Sunshine and Reign

OL Reign hosted NJ/NY Gotham, a team that only days earlier parted ways with their coach and brought on a new, exciting hire, and promptly shined up their scoring boots. Also in Seattle, the WNBA prepares to say goodbye to Sue Bird as she approaches the final playoffs of her career. The Premier League had its first truly viral moment(s), courtesy of the Chelsea vs Spurs game, and MLS continues to be MLS at about 150 miles per hour.

Seattle

Gorgeous, gorgeous girls love scoring goals against Gotham. Match Recap: OL Reign Claims Dominate 4-1 win over Gotham FC — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

Tobin Heath spoke about how she’s fitting in with the OL Reign, her first goal with the club and how she hopes to make the U.S. 2023 World Cup squad. Tobin Heath brings experience, leadership to OL Reign as she settles in with new club | The Seattle Times

Although not entirely uncommon in global soccer, the relationship between Olympique Lyon and OL Reign is a unique one in the women’s game. How OL Reign and Lyon forged a special soccer sisterhood – JWS

““Sue Bird is everything this game needed: her leadership, her sisterhood, her friendship and just the things she does for the community,” Fowles said.” Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles: WNBA players on legacies of retiring legends

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Okay, so Cole Bassett went on an 18-month loan to Feyenoord, but wasn’t playing much. So Feyenoord and Colorado agreed to recall him and loan him elsewhere for more playing time. Explaining Cole Bassett’s loan from Colorado Rapids to Fortuna Sittard | MLSSoccer.com

Austin FC got a dramatic goal from their MVP leader to secure a win as they continue their impressive season and deepen SKC’s slump. "It's pretty euphoric": Austin FC rescued by MVP frontrunner Sebastian Driussi | MLSSoccer.com

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds side could get even more MLS-y. Kai Wagner transfer: Leeds leading chase for Union left back

NWSL/Women’s soccer

I’m reminded of the song “Supernova Girl” by Prota Zoa from the Disney Channel Original, Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. Sophia Smith is a star exploding before our eyes - The Gaming Society

“The only thing that’s sunk in is that we’ve done something a little bit crazy because everybody sort of knows who we are.” Leah Williamson: England captain on Euro 2022 glory and how 'ruthless' Sarina Wiegman changed squad's mindset | Football News | Sky Sports

Despite the organization’s touting of their support for women, the reality is quite different for the women they employ. Former employees of Portland Timbers, Thorns allege ‘toxic’ work environment for women, working mothers - oregonlive.com

A 10-game unbeaten run was capped by a chaotic victory that pushed them into a playoff spot. Kansas City Current emerge as NWSL playoff contenders – JWS

It’s* coming home! *Rachel Daly Rachel Daly’s Aston Villa move highlights shifting powers in the WSL - The Athletic

Scott Parkinson is out, Hue Menzies is in. Gotham FC names Hue Menzies interim head coach

USA

Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman, and Catarina Macario made France Football’s shortlist of 20 nominees for the 2022 Women’s Ballon d’Or. USWNT trio Morgan, Rodman, Macario on Ballon d’Or shortlist | Pro Soccer Wire

Joey Altidore’s first Puebla goal was classic Jozy. With injuries piling up to the USMNT’s other forwards and form dropping off, could he make a case for a trip to Qatar? Jozy Altidore scores first Puebla goal in second appearance

Global men’s soccer

You see, the problem for Barcelona is that, even though they’ve spent a BUNCH of money that they don’t have on a ton of players, the thing they need is to spend more money that they don't have. Barcelona still need to strengthen squad, Xavi says after disappointing draw to start LaLiga

Thomas Tuchel had some justifiable frustration and a very serious handshake with Antonio Conte after the game. Thomas Tuchel apoplectic after refereeing errors deny Chelsea the win over Spurs - We Ain't Got No History

Manchester United’s problems are much deeper than the manager or players on the field. We need more big picture criticism - The Busby Babe

Gabriel Jesus multiplied his goals and dishes, contributing to all 4 Arsenal goals. Arsenal 4 - Leicester City 2: Gabriel Jesus lifts Gunners to commanding win - The Short Fuse

What’s on TV today?

9:30 AM - Hellas Verona vs. Napoli (Serie A) - Paramount+

10:30 AM - Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid (La Liga) - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Juventus vs. Sassuolo (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace (EPL) - USA Network

5:00 PM - Minnesota United II vs. Tacoma Defiance (MLS Next PRO) - MLSNextPro.com

7:00 PM - Mazatlan vs. Tigres UANL (Liga MX Femenil) - ESPN3