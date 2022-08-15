If I had something new to write in this space, I’d happily write it. Instead, this felt like the same old same old. Seattle played decently and controlled the match, except for the parts where they allowed goals or very dangerous shots on the counter, often due to momentary lapses. Their approach play felt tentative, labored, stagnant. It all felt very passive. It all felt like another 2-1 loss.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance