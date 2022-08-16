Major Link Soccer: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte charged after on pitch dust-up

Seattle

Head coach Brian Schmetzer recognizes the situation before him: Seattle Sounders FC face real danger of missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since entering the league in 2009. Brian Schmetzer: "Time is running out" on Seattle Sounders FC's playoff bid | MLSSoccer.com

MLS

Another weekend, another avalanche of goals and a general vibe of chaotic enjoyment across MLS’s 14 matches, with only three teams failing to score at least once. And the young’uns were right in the mix, spearheading some of the biggest results. Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 25? | MLSSoccer.com

The good part for Nashville SC: Hany Mukhtar is mounting another Landon Donovan MLS MVP case, contributing 14 goals and eight assists for the Boys in Gold. "It's unsustainable": Are Nashville SC too dependent on Hany Mukhtar? | MLSSoccer.com

August arrived and MLS attackers have decided to make it rain. FC Dallas find blueprint for success, Red Bulls need a scorer to step up & more from Week 25 | MLSSoccer.com

As general manager, Hucles Mangano hopes to lead a unification of the club’s various departments. Q&A: New Angel City GM Angela Hucles Mangano on evolving role, first-season lessons - The Athletic

Diana Ordoñez and Laura Harvey set a couple new records, while the NC Courage continue to confound. Competition for NWSL rookie of the year, a Courage-Current thriller, and more NWSL chaos - The Athletic

There are many ways to get your name written into the history books. For Madison Hammond, it’s for being the first Native American athlete to play in the National Women’s Soccer League. But she’s not satisfied with that as her sole legacy, and has her eyes set on bigger and better things with new club, Angel City. Madison Hammond Talks Inspirations, Aspirations & Lasting Legacies - SoccerBible

The Pride sent $125,000 in allocation money to the Reign in exchange for another attacking player. Orlando Pride Acquire Forward Ally Watt from OL Reign - The Mane Land

USA/Mexico

Fox Sports plans to bring a staff of 150 to Qatar this fall to facilitate its coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including approximately 30 on-air personalities. Fox Sports' 'little army' to call every World Cup match on site from Qatar | Sports Business Journal

The American full-back is currently not on Xavi Hernández’s plans. Barcelona leave Sergiño Dest out of squad for La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano - Barca Blaugranes

The USMNT kit for the 2022 World Cup was leaked on Monday, with Weston McKennie hinting the kit was real. USMNT 2022 World Cup kits leaked & McKennie is not a fan | Pro Soccer Wire

Mexico women’s team manager Monica Vergara has been fired, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) announced on Monday. Mexico fires women's national team manager Monica Vergara

World

The two coaches were angry after the 2-2 draw Sunday, but the Premier League shouldn’t take further action for drama that helps promote the game. Tuchel, Conte shouldn't get Premier League bans for feud after Chelsea, Spurs draw Sunday

As the Premier League celebrates its 30th anniversary, we look back at the best and worst jerseys to be worn in England’s top flight since 1992. Premier League's best and worst kits of the past 30 years, from instant classics to clashing catastrophes

As home debuts go, it couldn’t have gone much worse for £85m Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez, but Jurgen Klopp believes he will benefit from the harsh lesson. Darwin Nunez: Will Liverpool striker learn from horror home debut? - BBC Sport

Manchester United Supporters Trust says it will “demand answers” from those running the club after a “humiliatingly bad” start to the season. Manchester United Supporters Trust will 'demand answers' from board - BBC Sport

India’s football association is suspended by world governing body Fifa because of “undue influence from third parties”. All India Football Federation: Fifa suspends AIFF over undue influence from third parties - BBC Sport

West Midlands and Essex police forces are investigating an alleged assault by a steward at Solihull Moors’s match at home against Southend on Saturday. Police investigating alleged assault at Solihull Moors home match | Solihull Moors | The Guardian

Wolves are set to sign the Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes after agreeing a deal worth €45m plus €5m in add ons with Sporting. Wolves agree club record fee of £38m for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes | Wolverhampton Wanderers | The Guardian

The Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has received stinging criticism on social media for calling football a ‘man’s game’ on Sunday. ‘Disgraceful’: pundit Graeme Souness criticised for ‘man’s game’ comment | Soccer | The Guardian

Barcelona president Joan Laporta’s ‘all or nothing’ approach has led to fears for the club’s future. Are Barcelona gambling with their future or just giving fans hope? - BBC Sport

The FA will investigate Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel after his post-match comments about referee Anthony Taylor. Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea manager to face FA inquiry over referee Taylor comments - BBC Sport

The Chelsea and Tottenham managers clashed twice at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte charged by FA following touchline fracas | The Independent

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - International Women’s Friendly - CBS Sports Network

12:00 PM - PSG vs Manchester United - International Women’s Friendly - CBS Sports Network

12:00 PM - København v. Trabzonspor - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Bodø / Glimt vs Dinamo Zagreb - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Rangers vs PSV - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Colombia vs New Zealand - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup - FS2

4:00 PM - Mexico vs Germany - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup - FS1

5:00 PM - Atlas vs Juárez - Liga MX - TUDN

7:00 PM - Puebla vs Necaxa - Liga MX - TUDN

7:00 PM - Brazil vs Costa Rica - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup - FS1

7:00 PM - Australia vs Spain - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup - FS2

7:30 PM - LAFC vs DC United - MLS - ESPN+