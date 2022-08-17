Major Link Soccer: Luchi Gonzalez to be next Earthquakes manager

MLS / US men’s club soccer

The Timbers are a franchise consistently asking their fans to give them the benefit of the doubt. Bill Oram: Portland Timbers, Thorns owner Merritt Paulson needs to get his organization in order - oregonlive.com

Lucrative deal extends relationship another five years. LA Galaxy renew jersey sponsorship with Herbalife Nutrition - LAG Confidential

USMNT assistant Luchi Gonzalez is set to be named as the new manager of the San Jose Earthquakes, a source confirmed to ESPN. San Jose Earthquakes to name USMNT assistant coach Luchi Gonzalez as manager | ESPN

Perhaps it’s time to stop thinking about rankings for a while. Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, Inter Miami CF thrive after Week 25 | MLSSoccer.com

REC | Ref Cam



POV: on the pitch for #MLSAllStar against @LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/1MqVQDVAPs — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 16, 2022

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The ex-Manchester United coach has taken an empathic approach to her no-nonsense coaching style and so far, it’s working for San Diego Wave FC. How Casey Stoney turned San Diego Wave from expansion side to NWSL title contender | ESPN

The North Carolina Courage are in the midst of a wild series of high-scoring NWSL games, making them appointment viewing for soccer fans. Do yourself a favor and watch every NC Courage game | Pro Soccer Wire

The midfielder is on a roll and there’s a common theme. Savannah McCaskill finding signature move for Angel City FC - Angels on Parade

UEFA released a report Tuesday outlining the commercial potential of the women’s game at the club level and recommendations for success. UEFA: Women’s soccer could reach €686M in annual value by 2033 | Just Women’s Sports

The Ballon d’Or winners come together to discuss England’s Euros triumph, next year’s World Cup and their teams’ sorority. When Megan Rapinoe met Ada Hegerberg: ‘Euro 2022? Everyone was late to the party’ | The Guardian

International soccer

The World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil suspended last year will not be replayed, the federations of both countries confirmed. Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier won’t be replayed | ESPN

Scotland’s final Nations League game away to Ukraine on 27 September will be played in Krakow, Poland. Nations League: Scotland’s away tie with Ukraine to be held in Poland - BBC Sport

World men’s club soccer

In a “sign to the world that Ukraine can win”, football is returning in the country, but one player describes his worries. Ukrainian Premier League set to restart: ‘An act of bravery, but I’m worried’ - BBC Sport

The first season began with two defeats for Manchester United. A lot has changed but some things stay the same. Thirty years of growth, globalisation and goals in the Premier League | The Guardian

Rangers’ hopes of ending their 12-year absence from the Champions League group stage are in the balance after an enthralling draw with PSV Eindhoven. Rangers 2-2 PSV Eindhoven: All square after breathless play-off first leg - BBC Sport

Manchester United could let Cristiano Ronaldo leave Old Trafford during the current transfer window amid concerns about how the striker’s mood is affecting morale in the camp. Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd could let striker leave in transfer window - BBC Sport

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen reported 300-400 abusive messages on Instagram to the police via the club’s police liaison officer. Joachim Andersen: Crystal Palace defender reports messages of abuse to police after Darwin Nunez red card - BBC Sport

There’s a plethora of games on today, ranging from MLS to CONCACAF League to the U-20 Women’s World Cup to women’s club tournaments and beyond. A selection of highlights is below.

9:45 AM: Qarabag vs. Viktoria Plzen (UEFA Champions League) — TUDN / Paramount+

12:00 PM: Dynamo Kyiv vs. Benfica (UEFA Champions League) — TUDN / Paramount+

12:00 PM: Maccabi Haifa vs. Crvena Zvezda (UEFA Champions League) — Galavision / Paramount+

12:00 PM: Sheffield United vs. Sunderland (English Championship) — ESPN+

2:00 PM: OL Reign vs. Club América (The Women’s Cup) — Paramount+

4:00 PM: USWNT vs. Japan (U-20 Women’s World Cup) — FS2

4:30 PM: Atlanta United vs. NY Red Bulls (MLS) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution (MLS) — ESPN+

5:00 PM: Racing Louisville vs. Milan (The Women’s Cup) — Paramount+

5:00 PM: NYCFC vs. Charlotte FC (MLS) — ESPN+

5:30 PM: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Chelsea (Women’s ICC) — ESPNU

5:30 PM: Houston Dash vs. Gotham FC (NWSL) — CBSSN

6:00 PM: FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union (MLS) — ESPN+

7:00 PM: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Colorado Rapids (MLS) — ESPN+

7:00 PM: Nigeria vs. Canada (U-20 Women’s World Cup) — FS2

8:00 PM: Portland Thorns vs. Monterrey (Women’s ICC) — ESPN2