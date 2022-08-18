Major Link Soccer: Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying Manchester United

MLS

MLS’ unpredictability is a feature not a bug, but it’s one that may be damaging the league’s growth potential. MLS’ parity compared to top European soccer leagues is proving to be a weakness - The Athletic

Decision Day is still seven weeks away (on October 9), but the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket can lock in its first team on Wednesday night. LAFC can clinch a Western Conference playoff spot with help from FC Dallas and Colorado Rapids. Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 26 | MLSSoccer.com

The San Jose Earthquakes have appointed US men’s national team assistant Luchi Gonzalez as their next head coach, the club announced Wednesday. Gonzalez will take over at the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December. Official: San Jose Earthquakes name Luchi Gonzalez next head coach | MLSSoccer.com

USA

What the coach saw was a 13-year-old playing with a team four years older than she was. She saw a player that caught the eye immediately, a “brave” forward that wasn’t afraid to take players on. When you watch Thompson today, you see those same traits, the same electricity that gets you up off your seat. Alyssa Thompson: USWNT prospect playing alongside the boys to fuel Olympic dream | Goal.com

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about a loan move for Chelsea and United States forward Christian Pulisic. Christian Pulisic future: Man United interested in loan deal for USMNT, Chelsea forward | ESPN

World

European soccer revenues grew by 10% in the 2020-21 season despite most an almost total lack of fans in stadiums, according to study from Deloitte. Premier League spurs 10% growth in European revenues in 2020-21 despite COVID-19

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by Merseyside Police after knocking a phone from a supporter’s hand at Everton in April. Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo cautioned by police following fan incident at Everton

The Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe would be interested in buying Manchester United ‘if the club is for sale’. Sir Jim Ratcliffe expresses interest in buying Manchester United | Manchester United | The Guardian

The newly-elected chair of the Liverpool Supporters Board believes the establishment of a legally-binding commitment with the club is an opportunity for optimism among fans. ‘A new era’: Chairman Blott welcomes creation of Liverpool Supporters Board | Liverpool | The Guardian

Two African players from Viborg FF will not be able to travel for their Europa Conference League playoff against West Ham due to post-Brexit entry rules. Viborg lose two African players for West Ham playoff due to UK entry rules | Europa Conference League | The Guardian

Dubai International Airport, a major aviation hub, is gearing up to help ease transit travel for World Cup supporters ahead of the tournament starting in November, its director said Wednesday. Dubai airport gears up to handle World Cup supporters

Sweeper-keepers such as Manchester City’s Ederson, his Brazilian compatriot Alisson Becker at Liverpool and Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer are all the rage in modern football. 'Higuita's Rule' cut time wasting and, after 30 years, is still changing football

WELL HELLO Chelsea FC Women make world record bid for PSG’s Grace Geyoro - We Ain't Got No History

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he will soon reveal “the truth” about his future after reading so many “lies” this summer. Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo will soon reveal 'the truth' about his future - BBC Sport

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, sent social media into a frenzy with a joke on Twitter that he is buying Manchester United. Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd - BBC Sport

New Chelsea signing Marc Cucurella says he will never cut his long hair - even though it played a role in Tottenham’s late equaliser at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Marc Cucurella: 'I'll never cut my hair' - Chelsea defender on Tottenham controversy - BBC Sport

The star appeared to knock a phone from a young fan’s hand after Manchester United lost at Everton. Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd star gets caution over fan's phone incident - BBC News

What’s on TV?

10:30 AM - Barracas Central vs Defensa y Justicia - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

11:45 AM - West Ham United vs Viborg - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Villarreal vs Hajduk Split - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Fiorentina vs Twente - UEFA Europa Conference League - Paramount+

12:30 PM - Aldosivi vs Vélez Sarsfield - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Real España vs Cartaginés - CONCACAF League - TUDN

3:00 PM - Unión Santa Fe vs Gimnasia La Plata - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Talleres Córdoba vs Patronato - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

5:00 PM - Santos Laguna vs León - Liga MX - FS1

5:30 PM - Banfield vs Racing Club - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Argentinos Juniors vs Estudiantes - Argentina Primera División - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Municipal vs Olimpia - CONCACAF League - TUDN

Kickoffs from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM on ESPN+ for NCAA Women’s Soccer.