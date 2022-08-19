Major Link Soccer: Bob Bradley’s pulling a Schmetzer up in Toronto

How much should you worry about these 3 NWSL teams? - The Gaming Society

The Wave, Red Stars and Gotham FC are in a rut.

Portland Thorns: Why fishery nets line goals at Women's international Champions Cup

When the Portland Thorns send the ball flying through the goal during the Women’s International Champions Cup, they won’t be kicking the ball into any ordinary soccer net.

MLS

LA Galaxy control their playoff destiny - LAG Confidential

With just 10 matches left in the regular season, Galaxy know what must be done.

Kansas City Soccer is The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - Sporting KC Current Podcast - The Blue Testament

The Current is an oasis of positivity as Sporting KC lets us down and even displays an ugly side of the game.

Power Ranking Averages - Week 25 (8/18/22) - RSL Soapbox

Mediocre Sounders continue to be in middling area

Charlotte FC build soccer training facility at McAlpine Park | Charlotte Observer

David Tepper, owner of Charlotte FC MLS and Carolina Panthers NFL, announced a new CFC practice facility at McAlpine Park after failed Eastland Mall site.

The San Jose Earthquakes choose LuchiBall | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm looks at the San Jose Earthquakes hiring USMNT assistant and former FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez for 2023.

Establishing a culture: Bob Bradley’s vision for Toronto FC dominance | MLSSoccer.com

Hire a new coach with an ambitious possession-centric philosophy. Promote a flock of wet-behind-the-ears academy kids and struggle mightily in the first half of the season. Then pivot dramatically in midsummer upon the arrival of a clutch of elite Serie A veterans – one of the priciest talent infusions in MLS history – and mount a dramatic late dash up the table and into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, where just about anything can happen.

other men’s club soccer

Oakland Roots place Juan Guerra under administrative leave following discussions with Phoenix Rising FC in a disruptive manner – RootsBlog

Oakland Roots place Juan Guerra on administrative leave following discussion with Phoenix Rising. 08-18-2022

Liverpool preview w/Mark Kastner - The Busby Babe

Mark talks about his other favorite team, in Red, but the good one

MLS NEXT Pro Top 5 Team Rankings: Week 21 | MLSNEXTPro.com

Defiance slip to 2nd in the Next Pro power rankings

Maryland Soccer Foundation establishes Sports Turf Institute

The Maryland Soccer Foundation is hoping its new Sports Turf Institute will take root and grow the next generation of specialists in sports field management.

United States National Teams

USA eliminated in group stage of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup - Stars and Stripes FC

Japan continues to have the USA’s number at the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

SSFC Spotlight: Dante Polvara battling for minutes at Aberdeen - Stars and Stripes FC

The American midfielder opted for Scotland after collegiate success.

Puget Sound soccer

Close games, margins, and xDawg: The sound of Seattle's season - Sounder At Heart

Putting some numbers behind the Sounders' struggles in close games.

stuff

Apple releases iOS, iPadOS and macOS security fixes for two zero-days under active attack | TechCrunch

Update your Apple devices today.

One D&D includes a new virtual tabletop and digital book bundles - Polygon

One D&D is the digital future that fans have been waiting for. The first playtest is available now, and includes a new virtual tabletop and more

FAQ: One D&D Rules, D&D Digital, and Physical + Digital Bundles - Posts - D&D Beyond

New rules but the same game, which I think is neat, because I like most of the current game.

Batons and short staves – two new finesse weapons | Full Moon Storytelling

5e D&D rogues need some bludgeoning options to expand the stories we tell via our games. Here are two that help with that.

What to Watch

Friday

9:00 AM PT — PSG vs Barcelona in the Amos Womens’ French Cup on Paramount+. Not all big women’s friendlies are in the USA.

7:00 PM PT — LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. It’s getting to must win time.

Saturday

4:00 PM PT — Racing Louisville FC vs OL Reign in The Women’s Cup Final on Paramount+. It’s good to be royalty.

7:00 PM PT — Tacoma Defiance vs Sporting Kansas City II at Starfire Sports on MLSNextPro.com. Defiance should score four goals.

8:00 PM PT — Monterrey vs Olympique Lyonnais the International Women’s Champions Cup Final on ESPN2. Go other Lyons.

Sunday

6:00 AM PT — Leeds United vs Chelsea on USA Network and Telemundo. Probably the most entertaining EPL match of the weekend.

2:30 PM PT — Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United on FS1 and FOX Deportes. This is a much better game than the second half of the double header, which is Sporting v. Timbers.