FC Dallas travel up to Seattle for a midweek match against an opponent that has dominated them. Seattle Sounders have the fifth longest home unbeaten run in MLS history against a single opponent when playing against Dallas.

There are a few reasons to think that this may be the day when Dallas notches a win in Seattle. Jesus Ferreira is an MVP candidate. The Toros are 4th in the West with 35 points versus Seattle’s 9th with 29 points.

A point in Seattle’s favor may be that the Sounders and Dallas have the same number of wins in MLS play with 9, plus Raúl Ruidíaz is expected to be available off the bench, at least. The recent shift of Cristian Roldan to a more defensive role should shore up goal prevention. It’s up to Jordan Morris and Nico Lodeiro to find a way to score.

Notes

Seattle has played FC Dallas more than all but one other MLS team. LA Galaxy are the most played opponent in the MLS era with 41 in MLS play. This is Dallas’ 39th match against Seattle.

Sounders are 9-1-3 against FCD in MLS matches at Lumen Field.

Dallas beat Sounders on May 7, 2-nil. That was 3 days after winning the CCL.

The Sounders are unbeaten in 15 straight home matches against FC Dallas (W12 D3, including playoffs) with the only Dallas win in Seattle coming in May 2011. There have been only four longer home unbeaten runs against a single team in MLS history (including playoffs).

FC Dallas is third in the league with nine goals scored in the final 15 minutes of the match.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

Questionable: Raúl Ruidíaz (Right Hamstring Strain)

Out: João Paulo (Right ACL Tear), Obed Vargas (Lower Back Stress Fracture)

FC Dallas

OUT: Facundo Quignon (adductor)

Officials

REFEREE: Allen Chapman; AST. REFS: Adam Garner, Mike Rottersman; 4TH OFF.: Ramy Touchan; VAR: Jon Freemon; AVAR: Craig Lowry

How to Watch

Match date/time: Tuesday, 7:08 PM

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in-market), ESPN+ (affiliate link, out of market)

Local English TV: Fox13+ (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

National Radio: Sirius XM FC (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Local Spanish TV: KUNS-TV Univision-Seattle

