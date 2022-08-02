Major Link Soccer: Premier League captains deciding on future of anti-racism gesture

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Three big home games but three equally big road games including two this week. August Outlook: FC Dallas looks for some points in a busy month - Big D Soccer

International soccer

A big time friendly. USWNT to play England at Wembley in October friendly - Stars and Stripes FC

The World Cup is less than a year away, and the USWNT’s defense is question marks across the board. Let’s dive in. Who will lead USWNT defense at the World Cup? Does Vlatko Andonovski even know? | ESPN

Captain Leah Williamson says her England side have “changed the game in this country” as she celebrates their historic Euro 2022 victory. Euro 2022 final: ‘We’ve changed the game’ - England captain Leah Williamson - BBC Sport

Scenes from an unforgettable night at Wembley. The night it came home: Snapshots of Wembley - All For XI

World men’s club soccer

BBC Sport examines the climate impact of the Premier League’s globe-trotting pre-season tours. Should football clubs travel so far for pre-season? - BBC Sport

Portugal international Diogo Jota signs a new contract keeping him at Liverpool until 2027. Diogo Jota: Liverpool forward signs new deal until 2027 - BBC Sport

Premier League captains are in talks over the future of the pre-match anti-racism gesture of taking a knee before the new season begins on Friday. Premier League captains in talks over whether to continue taking a knee - BBC Sport

Barcelona’s signing of Jules Kounde isn’t just a coup for the club and for manager Xavi, but for La Liga to keep one of its brightest young stars. Barcelona signing Jules Kounde ahead of Chelsea is a coup for the club and for LaLiga | ESPN

A player from a local league in Argentina was arrested and suspended for life after attacking a female referee during a match on Sunday. Argentine player arrested, gets lifetime ban after attack on referee | ESPN

11:00 AM: Monaco vs. PSV (UEFA Champions League qualifiers) — Paramount+

11:45 AM: Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Rangers (UEFA Champions League qualifiers) — Paramount+

4:30 PM: New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids (ESPN+)

5:00 PM: Alajuelense vs. Agulla (CONCACAF League) — ViX

7:00 PM: Pacific vs. Waterhouse (CONCACAF League) — ViX

7:00 PM: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas (MLS) — FOX 13 / Amazon Prime