Galaxy vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders fell behind 2-0, stormed back ahead to take a 3-2 lead and then had to settle for a 3-3 tie after VAR intervened to award a stoppage-time penalty against the LA Galaxy on Friday. The point at least temporarily moved the Sounders into a playoff spot and extended their unbeaten streak against the Galaxy to nine games.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 3 – LA Galaxy 3
Friday, August 19, 2022
Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park
Referee: Victor Rivas
Assistants: Jeffrey Greeson, Cameron Blanchard
Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis
VAR: José Carlos Rivero
Attendance: 23,278
Weather: 68 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
LA – Javier Hernández (Kévin Cabral, Julián Araujo) 10’
LA – Víctor Vázquez (Mark Delgado) 42’
SEA – Kelyn Rowe (Raúl Ruidíaz, Alex Roldan) 53’
SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Nico Lodeiro, Nouhou) 61’
SEA – Jordan Morris 73’
LA – Dejan Joveljic (penalty) 90’ + 2’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
LA – Samuel Grandsir (caution) 49’
LA – Víctor Vázquez (caution) 58’
SEA – Nico Lodeiro (caution) 75’
SEA – Danny Leyva (caution) 90’ + 1’
SEA – Jimmy Medranda (caution) 90’ + 6’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou, Kelyn Rowe (Jimmy Medranda 78’); Danny Leyva, Albert Rusnák, Nico Lodeiro (Josh Atencio 83’); Jordan Morris (Will Bruin 86’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Jackson Ragen 83’)
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Ethan Dobbelaere, Dylan Teves, Léo Chú, Fredy Montero
Total shots: 16
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 12
Offside: 4
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 1
LA Galaxy – Jonathan Bond; Julián Araujo, Séga Coulibaly, Nick DePuy, Raheem Edwards; Kévin Cabral (Douglas Costa de Souza 62’), Mark Delgado, Gastón Brugman, Samuel Grandsir (Eriq Zavaleta 71’); Víctor Vázquez (Ricard Puig Martí 62’); Javier Hernández Balcázar (Dejan Joveljic 70’)
Substitutes not used: Kelvin Leerdam, Chase Gasper, Jonathan Klinsmann, Efraín Álvarez, Sacha Kljestan
Total shots: 11
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 10
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 6
Saves: 2
