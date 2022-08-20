 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Galaxy vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

“I couldn’t be any prouder of the way the guys dug down deep against a team that was desperate too. That’s a massive positive.” - Brian Schmetzer

By Sounder at Heart staff
/ new

The Seattle Sounders fell behind 2-0, stormed back ahead to take a 3-2 lead and then had to settle for a 3-3 tie after VAR intervened to award a stoppage-time penalty against the LA Galaxy on Friday. The point at least temporarily moved the Sounders into a playoff spot and extended their unbeaten streak against the Galaxy to nine games.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 – LA Galaxy 3

Friday, August 19, 2022

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistants: Jeffrey Greeson, Cameron Blanchard

Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis

VAR: José Carlos Rivero

Attendance: 23,278

Weather: 68 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

LA – Javier Hernández (Kévin Cabral, Julián Araujo) 10’

LA – Víctor Vázquez (Mark Delgado) 42’

SEA – Kelyn Rowe (Raúl Ruidíaz, Alex Roldan) 53’

SEA – Raúl Ruidíaz (Nico Lodeiro, Nouhou) 61’

SEA – Jordan Morris 73’

LA – Dejan Joveljic (penalty) 90’ + 2’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

LA – Samuel Grandsir (caution) 49’

LA – Víctor Vázquez (caution) 58’

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (caution) 75’

SEA – Danny Leyva (caution) 90’ + 1’

SEA – Jimmy Medranda (caution) 90’ + 6’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou, Kelyn Rowe (Jimmy Medranda 78’); Danny Leyva, Albert Rusnák, Nico Lodeiro (Josh Atencio 83’); Jordan Morris (Will Bruin 86’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Jackson Ragen 83’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Ethan Dobbelaere, Dylan Teves, Léo Chú, Fredy Montero

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 12

Offside: 4

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 1

LA Galaxy – Jonathan Bond; Julián Araujo, Séga Coulibaly, Nick DePuy, Raheem Edwards; Kévin Cabral (Douglas Costa de Souza 62’), Mark Delgado, Gastón Brugman, Samuel Grandsir (Eriq Zavaleta 71’); Víctor Vázquez (Ricard Puig Martí 62’); Javier Hernández Balcázar (Dejan Joveljic 70’)

Substitutes not used: Kelvin Leerdam, Chase Gasper, Jonathan Klinsmann, Efraín Álvarez, Sacha Kljestan

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 10

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 2

FotMob.com

More From Sounder At Heart

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Sounder At Heart Weekly Roundup newsletter!

A twice weekly roundup of Seattle Sounders and OL Reign news from Sounder at Heart