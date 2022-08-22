Alright, full disclosure — I missed the first 70 minutes. I am not a true fan. But, hey, at least those final 20 minutes were fun! (Stoppage time, on the other hand, not so much.)

So, dear readers, you tell me: Was this a step in the right direction because it wasn’t yet another 2-1 loss? Or a step in the wrong direction because our guys went down 2-0 in the first half? Or maybe you find fault with the concession of a late penalty, and thus, the concession of two very important points. That’s all for you to decide as you assign some numbers to some guys!

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance