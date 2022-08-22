Major Link Soccer: Women’s Cup Champions

The Seattle Sounders started the weekend off with a weird little trip down to Carson. Then the weekend heated up when OL Reign came back to beat Racing Louisville in the Women’s Cup Final. MLS remained sufficiently bizarre, while Jesse Marsch’s Leeds continue to surprise the Premier League including allegedly top team Chelsea. Key to that success for Leeds has been Brenden Aaronson, who’s showing that he’s more than capable to taking his game to the Premier League’s level.

Seattle/WA

One trophy down, more to come this season. Match Recap: OL Reign Claim 2022 Women’s Cup Title with 2-1 Win over Louisville — OL REIGN: WE ARE THE BOLD

The story of the season since the losses of João Paulo and Obed Vargas has been the ever-changing player in midfield beside Albert Rusnak, but that may have run its course. Tactical changes unlock the attack as Danny Leyva emerges in midfield | Seattle Sounders

2 points dropped, 1 point gained, it was a weird game and a weirder feeling result. RECAP: Sounders overturn two-goal deficit in wild 3-3 draw at LA Galaxy | Seattle Sounders

Jewell Loyd is clutch, end of conversation. Jewell Loyd's veteran resilience propels Storm to playoff win – JWS

Tziarra King powered a comeback victory to claim a fun little mid-summer piece of silverware. OL Reign mounts comeback win for Women's Cup trophy – JWS

Canadian national team played played significant minutes across NWSL and cup compeitions on Saturday night, with Jordyn Huitema scoring the winning goal in The Women’s Cup. Jordyn Huitema's 1st goal for OL Reign clinches The Women's Cup | CBC Sports

The Redhawks conclude their 2022 preseason schedule when they play host to Oregon State on Friday, Aug. 19, at Championship Field. Friday’s match will also be Kids Day. A schedule poster giveaway and post game autograph session with the team will highlight festivities at Championship Field. MATCH PREVIEW: Men's soccer vs Oregon State - Seattle University

Using data from FBref.com, Stacker investigates how a pair of MLS teams managed to win just once at home against one another over a span of 12 matches. Just how strange is MLS' weirdest rivalry? Behind the eyebrow-raising trend of the Portland-Seattle derby | Sports | kpvi.com

The Cougs should have walked away with — at least — a point. A bittersweet opener for WSU soccer in 2-1 loss to Michigan - CougCenter

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Every week I write up this little post and I think this league has gotten as ridiculous as it can get, and every week I am proven completely and embarrassingly wrong. Seattle face playoff uncertainty, Philadelphia are suddenly a scoring machine & more from Week 26 | MLSSoccer.com

I won’t pretend to not take a little bit of joy from this result. MLS is ridiculous, and that’s what we love tolerate about it. Shaken, not stirred: San Jose Earthquakes 2, LAFC 1 - Angels on Parade

The result keeps the race for the playoff spots nice and tight. RSL drops points to Vancouver, drawing 1-1 at home - RSL Soapbox

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Listen closely. That’s the sound of the MVP chants growing louder in Kansas City. Lo’eau LaBonta’s late MVP surge is legit - All For XI

You may have seen LaBonta’s celebration before, back when Nico Benezet showed it off last season.. LaBonta offers up great celebration after KC Current goal

In what’s effectively her first full, unburdened NWSL season, Alex Morgan is playing for keeps. Alex Morgan holds onto top spot in NWSL Golden Boot race

USA

Upon receiving a call from the president about getting awarded the Medal of Freedom, Megan Rapinoe also raised the issue of Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia. U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe's private ask of Biden - POLITICO

Gianluca Busio is back. A year after signing from MLS club Sporting Kansas City for a club record fee, he’s returned for his second season in Venice. Interview: Gianluca Busio

Brenden Aaronson is making a strong impression on the Premier League. Brenden Aaronson goal sparks Leeds United 3-0 thrashing of Chelsea - Stars and Stripes FC

Global men’s soccer

How Barnsley fans rebelled against the club’s cryptocurrency sponsor - and won. Barnsley fans 1 Crypto 0: ‘People around here haven’t got time for bull****’ - The Athletic

CBS owner beats Amazon in bidding for Europe’s top football tournament. Paramount Will Pay $1.5 Billion to Keep US Rights to Champions League - Bloomberg

Saint-Etienne are one of France’s most successful sides, but they are now in Ligue 2 and suffered a humiliating home defeat on Saturday. Saint-Etienne hit for six and reduced to eight men in club-record defeat

Arsenal look like they might be good, could this be the year they win the title for the first time since George W. Bush’s first term as president? Arsenal 3 - Bournemouth 0: SALIBA! - The Short Fuse

Maybe Barcelona thought that the season started this weekend, not last weekend. Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, La Liga: Final Score 1-4, Barça dominate second half, win at Anoeta - Barca Blaugranes

Culuture

Sounders and Reign players are carrying on a tradition that dates back to soccer’s earliest days. Here’s why the starting XI photo has lasted for nearly two centuries. How the starting XI photo began and why one of soccer’s oldest traditions is still going today | The Seattle Times

Maybe Tom Colicchio will give a motivational speech involving Thomas Edison and a lightbulb, given the setting. Top Chef Season 20 Comes to London for Bravo World All-Stars - Eater London

What’s on TV today?

9:30 AM - Roma vs. Cremonese (Serie A) - Paramount+

11:45 AM - Sampdoria vs. Juventus (Serie A) - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Manchester United vs. Liverpool (EPL) - Peacock

1:00 PM - Girona vs. Getafe (La Liga) - ESPN+

3:00 PM - Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo (Primera División) - Paramount+