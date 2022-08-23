Major Link Soccer: Washington Spirit fires Kris Ward

Seattle

As Sue Bird brings her career to an end in the only WNBA home she’s known in 19 seasons, the impression she’s left on the Emerald City is unlike any other athlete. Sue Bird will retire as greatest athlete in Seattle’s history - Sports Illustrated

MLS/USL

FC Cincinnati and star forward Brandon Vazquez have agreed to a long-term contract extension, sources told MLSsoccer.com. The deal is through 2025 with a club option for 2026. Sources: FC Cincinnati, Brandon Vazquez agree to long-term contract extension | MLSSoccer.com

It was another busy six days of MLS action with youngsters making a difference across the league. Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 26? | MLSSoccer.com

Ramos previously spent eight years as head coach of the U.S. U20 National Team, from 2011 to 2019 before coaching the Houston Dynamo for the past two years. Tab Ramos Named Head Coach of Hartford Athletic - Hartford Athletic

Former Houston Dynamo and U.S. U-20 coach Tab Ramos was named new manager of the USL side Hartford Athletic. USL’s Hartford Athletic name Tab Ramos as coach

As the regular season winds down, we evaluate some of the top coaches around the league. Lo’eau LaBonta’s celly of the season, coach of the year candidates and more NWSL chaos - The Athletic

Diana Ordonez has already scored 10 goals for the NC Courage in a record-setting rookie season for the Mexico forward. Diana Ordonez stars for NC Courage in amazing rookie season | Pro Soccer Wire

Oh. Washington Spirit relieve Kris Ward of duties as head coach, questions remain - Black And Red United

Many women — particularly those over 60 — are discovering the sport anew after growing up in a world before Title IX. The Women Who Finally Got Their Chance to Play Soccer - The New York Times

KC Current receives $200,000 and a first round draft pick in exchange for Pickett. KC Current make huge trade sending Victoria Pickett to Gotham FC - The Blue Testament

The resilient story of Racing Louisville striker Nadia Nadim, a soccer star and medical doctor who fled the Taliban as a child. The Doctor Is In: Racing Louisville Star Nadia Nadim’s Journey From Afghanistan To Kentucky - LEO Weekly

Gotham FC announced has acquired midfielder Victoria Pickett from KC Current for $200,000 in allocation money plus a 2023 draft pick. Gotham FC acquires midfielder Victoria Pickett from KC Current - Nets Republic

USA/Canada

Welcome, everyone, to a brand-new feature on MLSsoccer.com: With just three months to go until the US men’s national team’s opening match at the 2022 World Cup, we’re going to keep you briefed on the biggest weekend goings-on around the USMNT player pool every Monday. World Cup countdown: Who were US soccer’s key weekend performers? | MLSSoccer.com

Our new series is underway, analyzing some of Canada’s most important performers from the club soccer weekend that was – all in advance of the FIFA 2022 World Cup. World Cup countdown: Who were Canada soccer’s key weekend performers? | MLSSoccer.com

Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe headline the 23-player roster to face Nigeria in September friendlies. Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan headline USWNT roster vs. Nigeria

The team will meet up next week ahead of two friendlies against Nigeria. Vlatko Andonovski announces September USWNT roster - Stars and Stripes FC

World

Manchester City and England striker Ellen White announces her retirement from football. Ellen White: Manchester City and England striker announces retirement - BBC Sport

Managers and players from past and present paid tribute to England women’s record goalscorer, who quits football aged 33. ‘My dreams came true’: England star Ellen White bows out at the top | England women’s football team | The Guardian

Under threat of Russian attacks in a war that stopped all football in Ukraine in February, a new league season starts Tuesday in Kyiv. Ukraine Premier League set to begin amid ongoing war with Russia

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shows courage of convictions as his side lift mood of crisis to beat Liverpool. Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool: Ten Hag gets big calls right as Manchester United stun Liverpool - BBC Sport

A proposal to change the nickname of Benin’s men’s national team from the Squirrels to the Cheetahs is awaiting approval by the West African country’s government. Benin's nickname change from Squirrels to Cheetahs awaits approval - BBC Sport

PSG look unstoppable but Lyon – the other side with a 100% record in Ligue 1 – are likely to be the best of the rest. After a terrible season, Lyon now look like the second-best team in Ligue 1 | Lyon | The Guardian

After much infighting, supporters are now faced with a momentous decision on whether to unite under one banner. Bury at a crossroads over historic merger but fans remain hopeful of homecoming | Bury | The Guardian

India’s top court on Monday handed control of the national soccer federation back to its administration in an attempt to get a FIFA suspension lifted. India’s Supreme Court had earlier appointed a three-member committee to manage the affairs of the All India Football Federation and to conduct elections for new office bearers by the end of August under a new constitution. Indian court moves to settle issues that led to FIFA ban

Thousands of Manchester United fans marched to Old Trafford before Monday night’s game against Liverpool in protest of the club’s ownership. Manchester United: Fans hold protest march to Old Trafford before Liverpool game - BBC Sport

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been charged by the Football Association for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor after his side’s draw with Tottenham. Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss charged by FA for Anthony Taylor comments - BBC Sport

This is sheer madness. Werder Bremen did something that no team in the top 5 leagues has done in the last 13 years - Bavarian Football Works

What’s on TV?

11:45 AM - Bolton Wanderers vs Aston Villa - English League Cup - ESPN+

11:45 AM - Fleetwood Town vs Everton - English League Cup - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Viktoria Plzeň vs Qarabağ - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

12:00 PM - Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, TUDN

12:00 PM - Crvena Zvezda vs Maccabi Haifa - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+, Galavision

3:00 PM - Patronato vs Argentinos Juniors - Primera División - Paramount+

3:00 PM - Tauro vs Sporting San Miguelito - CONCACAF League - TUDN

5:00 PM - Guadalajara vs Monterrey - Liga MX - UNIVERSO

5:30 PM - Atlético Tucumán vs Barracas Central - Primera División - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Gimnasia La Plata vs Aldosivi - Primera División - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Querétaro vs Club América - Liga MX - TUDN