Major Link Soccer: NWSL Championship coming to primetime

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Sounders climb four spots after weeks of slipping. Power Rankings: New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC rebound in Week 26 | MLSSoccer.com

The changes could make it easier for MLS clubs to scout and recruit prospects from outside their home territory. MLS homegrown player rules will loosen, with fewer territorial restrictions - The Athletic

Whither Queensboro FC? OFFSIDE REMARKS: Is Queensboro FC dead or alive? - Front Row Soccer

Will Oakland’s biggest sports teams be Roots and Soul? Oakland’s Quest to Keep Its Last Major Team | Front Office Sports

A group of locals is attempting to bring professional men’s and women’s soccer to Cleveland. MLS visited Cleveland for potential MLS NEXT Pro team

NWSL / women’s club soccer

The NWSL Championship is finally moving to prime time on CBS, thanks in large part to league sponsor Ally. CBS to air NWSL Championship in prime time thanks to sponsor intervention - The Athletic ($)

The San Diego Wave has sold in excess of 27,000 tickets for its Sept. 17 match against Angel City, enough to break the NWSL’s attendance record. San Diego Wave to break NWSL single-game attendance record | ESPN

There aren’t many professional footballers that have balanced the demands of being a young mother with the rigours of their careers. But Sarah Gorden is one such, and now she’s also managed to add a comeback from a serious injury to the list. Sarah Gorden On Being A Mother, Her Recovery & Debuting For Angel City - SoccerBible

The French forward joins the Dash from the North Carolina Courage. Houston Dash acquire forward Valérie Gauvin from North Carolina Courage - Dynamo Theory

The Houston Dash plan to name Octagon sports executive (and former professional player) Alex Singer as their new general manager. This will be the first time the job is a standalone role, rather than a shared responsibility. Houston Dash to name Alex Singer as general manager: Sources - The Athletic

It is rare to see a player who has just started every single match for her nation in a tournament-winning campaign retire. One of the Greats: Looking Back at Ellen White’s Career | Opta Analyst

Jill Scott announces her retirement: “If you don’t love it, you don’t last. You can’t. The dream is what sustains you.” Farewell, Footy by Jill Scott | The Players’ Tribune

The second-most capped woman in England history is hanging up her boots. England and Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott announces retirement - BBC Sport

Scott ends a high-achieving career as a European champion — and she has enjoyed every moment of it. Jill Scott: England’s joker who achieved her footballing dreams - BBC Sport

Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has confirmed a recurrence of thyroid cancer and is poised for a spell away from football. Chelsea’s Ann-Katrin Berger confirms recurrence of thyroid cancer | The Guardian

International soccer

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski doesn’t sound like a man who is close to giving Mia Fishel a call-up. Don’t expect to see Mia Fishel with the USWNT anytime soon | Pro Soccer Wire

World men’s club soccer

Comedic documentary? Welcome to Wrexham Review: FX’s Sports Doc Sees Ambition and Humor Collide - Paste

After setting an impossible pace for the rest of the Premier League over the past four seasons, Liverpool and Man City have looked vulnerable at the same time, for the first time in a long time. What’s going on, and how will it play out? Liverpool and Man City look vulnerable - The issues Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola need to address - ESPN+ ($)

Passengers were apparently mistaken for Liverpool fans, with the Manchester United-supporting schoolchildren on board left cowering under seats. ‘Kids were cowering’: bus carrying children attacked near Old Trafford | The Guardian

In an empty Olympic Stadium, with the threat of Russia still looming, top-flight football returned to Ukraine on Tuesday. Football restarts in Ukraine: Bomb shelters, soldiers & an empty stadium - BBC Sport

West Ham are set to sign left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea in a deal worth £15m. West Ham United: Emerson Palmieri set to join from Chelsea in deal worth £15m - BBC Sport

Leicester City reject a third bid from Chelsea for defender Wesley Fofana, believed to be between £60m and £70m. Wesley Fofana: Leicester reject Chelsea’s third bid for defender - BBC Sport

Culture

DirecTV and Amazon’s Prime Video finalized an agreement to have the satellite distributor carry “Thursday Night Football” games to bars and restaurants this season. DirecTV, Prime Video strike deal for Thursday Night Football in bars | SBJ

11:45 AM: Tranmere Rovers vs. Newcastle United (League Cup) — ESPN+

12:00 PM: Trabzonspor vs. København (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

12:00 PM: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Bodø / Glimt (UEFA Champions League) — Galavision / Paramount+

12:00 PM: PSV vs. Rangers (UEFA Champions League) — TUDN / Paramount+

1:45 PM: América vs. Cruz Azul (Liga MX Femenil) — ViX

4:00 PM: NC Courage vs. Portland Thorns (NWSL) — Paramount+

7:00 PM: San Diego Loyal vs. Oakland Roots (USL Championship) — ESPN+

7:05 PM: Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL (Liga MX) — TUDN

3:30 AM (8/25): Jeonbuk Motors vs. Urawa Reds (AFC Champions League) — Paramount+