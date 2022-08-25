Major Link Soccer: Djordje Mihailovic transferred to AZ Alkmaar

MLS

Multi-year Agreement is the Latest Commitment to Provide Fans with Authentic Experiences Across Multiple Platforms with their Favorite Clubs, Players, and Stadiums. EA SPORTS AND MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER REIMAGINE ESPORTS AND FAN ENGAGEMENT IN RENEWED GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP | MLSSoccer.com

Inter Fort Lauderdale is the future. MIA has concerns over Inter Miami soccer stadium plans | Miami Herald

Veteran Uruguayan boosts defense for homestretch. LA Galaxy sign defender Martín Cáceres - LAG Confidential

The 22-year-old Uruguay international joined the Black & Gold in August 2019 as a Young Designated Player, tallying eight goals and 12 assists across 55 games (46 starts). LAFC transfer forward Brian Rodriguez to Liga MX's Club America | MLSSoccer.com

We’re about 80% done with the season and I don’t think I’ve written about the awards race even once, so now feels like as good a time as any to pluck this particular low-hanging fruit. MLS year-end awards: What my ballot looks like right now | MLSSoccer.com

The poor man’s Jordan Morris is worth 6 mill. Djordje Mihailovic transferred to AZ Alkmaar | CF Montréal

The 23-year-old attacker is headed to the Eredivisie. Djordje Mihailovic seals transfer to AZ Alkmaar - Stars and Stripes FC

Howard Webb is to become the new chief refereeing officer of the Premier League when Mike Riley steps down. Howard Webb to become head of Premier League referees when MLS contract ends | ESPN

Women’s soccer is a booming business - organizers of special events are taking note of that as the number of intercontinental friendly matches grows. As the business of women’s soccer explodes, special-event organizers see potential – Equalizer Soccer

The team has officially sold 27,000 tickets and has broken the single-game attendance record for the regular season. Official: The San Diego Wave FC have broken the NWSL’s single-game attendance record - LAG Confidential

On September 5, the Mexican Women’s National Team will play Angel City in the inaugural Copa Angelina. This celebration of LA’s rich Mexican heritage has special significance for Bianca Henninger, ACFC’s senior manager of client hospitality. Q&A: Bianca Henninger

English manager’s debut season stateside has been stunning. The case for Casey Stoney as NWSL Coach of the Year - LAG Confidential

USA

U.S. women’s national team head coach Vlatko Andonosvki revealed what he looks for in a player when planning a roster. Vlatko Andonovski reveals method for calling up players to USWNT

World

Rangers returned to the Champions League group stage for the first time in 12 years with a 1-0 win at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven to return to Champions League for first time in 12 years

The end of the transfer window is only a week away, so which players and clubs should you be keeping an eye on? Ronaldo, Aubameyang, De Jong, Dest among players to watch in the final week of the transfer window

The pots for the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw have been confirmed after Wednesday’s qualifiers. Champions League draw pots set for group stage

Mexico has released a 21-man roster comprised of all Liga MX players for a friendly against Paraguay. Mexico's 'Tata' Martino calls up Liga MX-based squad for friendly vs. Paraguay

Ligue 1 club Nice are in talks to sign Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe on loan. Nicolas Pepe: Nice in talks to sign Arsenal winger on loan - BBC Sport

Retired England midfielder Jill Scott says she would like to take up a coaching role in the national set-up, but admits she will need to “get a bit more organised first”. Jill Scott: Retired England midfielder wants to coach but must 'get organised' - BBC Sport

Newcastle United are poised to break their transfer record with the acquisition of the Sweden striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for an initial £59m. Newcastle poised to spend record £59m on Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak | Newcastle United | The Guardian

Norway striker Caroline Graham Hansen announced on Wednesday she was taking a break from international football aged 27, blaming heart problems and exhaustion. After heart problems, tired Graham Hansen takes international break

The German Football League is in talks with Deutsche Bank to lead the possible sale of 20% of its media rights to private equity investors. DFL in Talks with Deutsche Bank to Sell 20% of Broadcast Rights – Sportico.com

What’s on TV?

10:00 AM - Viborg vs West Ham United - Europa Conference League - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Twente vs Fiorentina - Europa Conference League - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Fehérvár vs Köln - Europa Conference League - Paramount+

3:30 PM - Spain U20 vs Netherlands U20 - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Semi-Final - FS1, Universo

5:00 PM - Pachuca vs Atlas - Liga MX - TUDN

7:00 PM - Tijuana vs Santos Laguna - Liga MX - ESPN+

7:30 PM - Brazil U20 vs Japan U20 - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Semi-Final - FS1, Telemundo

7:30 PM - Olimpia vs Municipal - CONCACAF League - TUDN