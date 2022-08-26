Timbers vs. Sounders, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

FULL-TIME: Despite getting the first goal, the Sounders fell 2-1 to the Portland Timbers on Friday. Not only did the Sounders miss another opportunity to move into a playoff position, but they also surrendered the Cascadia Cup for the first time since 2017.

TIMBERS 2, SOUNDERS 1: The Timbers jumped out to the lead early in the second half when Sebastian Blanco was allowed to get to the backpost unmarked on a free kick. Eryk Williamson delivered a good ball that Dairon Asprilla kept in play and hit a basic ball back across the goal where Blanco was all alone.

It had to be Sebastian Blanco.



He puts @TimbersFC on top of Seattle. pic.twitter.com/CMLZOa0zq4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 27, 2022

TIMBERS 1, SOUNDERS 1: The Timbers equalized when Dairon Asprilla slotted home a penalty. Eryk Williamson was awarded the penalty after he ran into Yeimar inside the box.

I’m just not sure what yeimar is supposed to do here. He’s getting out of way. pic.twitter.com/AVJFJ8ghW7 — Jeremiah Oshan (@JeremiahOshan) August 27, 2022

TIMBERS 0, SOUNDERS 1: The Sounders got on the board first with Yeimar Gomez-Andrade rising over the defense to head in a cross from Alex Roldán.

What a cross and #Sounders strike first in Portland.



Alex Roldan sets up Yéimar Gómez for the opener. pic.twitter.com/aw03blGqSZ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 27, 2022

There never seems to be a lack of stakes when the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers meet. Rarely, however, has a single playoff spot hung in the balance. But that’s exactly where the Sounders and Timbers find themselves tonight, both currently outside of playoff position but capable of moving in with a win.

The Sounders are coming off a wild 3-3 draw with the LA Galaxy in which they overcame a 2-0 halftime deficit to take a 3-2 lead, only to allow a stoppage-time penalty equalizer. They’ve gone 2-6-1 in their previous nine matches, a stretch that started with a 3-0 loss to the Timbers. Only twice in their history have the Sounders collected fewer points during a nine-game stretch during a single season (from May-July 2012, when they earned four points, and June-August 2015, when they gained three).

The Timbers have been a bit better since that win over the Sounders (going 2-2-4) but enter this one in a bit of a slump themselves, having lost their last two and going winless in their previous five. The Timbers have been outscored 13-8 during those five games, including 7-2 in their last two.

The Timbers’ win in their previous meeting also continued a rather curious stretch in which the road team has dominated this series. Over their last 15 regular-season meetings, the home team has won just two times, with road teams going 10-2-3. The recent history has been even more dramatic, with the road teams going 8-1-1 in the past 10 meetings.

Notes

The Timbers can clinch the Cascadia Cup with a win or tie, which would end the Sounders’ hold on the trophy that dates to 2018.

The Timbers are one of three teams this year who have five players with at least five goals (Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco, Santiago Moreno, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Bill Tuiloma). Niezgoda leads the team with nine goals.

The Sounders have the two most prolific scorers in Cascadia history. Raúl Ruidíaz has 18 goals against Cascadia opponents, including 10 against the Timbers. Fredy Montero also has 18 Cascadia goals, nine of which came against the Timbers. Among active players, Sebastian Blanco leads the Timbers with five all-time goals against the Sounders.

The Timbers have never made the playoffs in a season where they had fewer than 40 points after 27 matches. They currently have 33 points after 27 matches.

The Sounders have beaten the Timbers at least once every season of the MLS era. The Timbers failed to beat the Sounders in 2011, 2014 and 2017.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

João Paulo (R ACL tear); Cristian Roldan (groin surgery); Andrew Thomas (lower back stress fracture); Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture)

Portland

Nathan Fogaça (right ankle); Felipe Mora (left knee)

Officials

REF: Ismail Elfath; AR1: Corey Parker; AR2: Kyle Atkins; 4TH: Mark Allatin; VAR: Geoff Gamble; AVAR: Eric Weisbrod

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Friday, 7:25 PM PT

Venue: Providence Park, Portland

Online Streaming: ESPN+ (affiliate link), Fubo TV (affiliate link)

National English TV: ESPN (Jake Zivin, Kasey Keller & Cristina Alexander)

National Spanish TV: ESPN Deportes (Richard Mendez, Carolina De Las Salas & Jose del Valle)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Costigan, Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Lineups

