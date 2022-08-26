Major Link Soccer: NWSL first wave of free agency begins

A big weekend for Puget Sound soccer as Sounders head to Portland, Reign head to Orlando and Defiance head to Monarchs. Stories in Links today include the first ever wave of free agency for the NWSL (there’s a dispute) and the local D1 men’s soccer sides starting both collecting wins.

MLS

other men’s club soccer

NWSL

United States national team

Puget Sound soccer

other stuff Dave thinks you should read

What to Watch

Friday night? That’s all about us. Don’t watch anything else. For a nearly complete listing of matches on TV check Live Soccer TV.

Friday

4:00 PM PT — Orlando Pride vs OL Reign on FOX 13+ (OTA, cable, satellite, cable replacements) and Paramount+ (streaming).

6:00 PM PT — Real Monarchs vs Tacoma Defiance on MLSNextPro.com. Defiance already locked up the division. They’re still chasing the Next Pro regular season title as they face one of the worst clubs in the league.

7:00 PM PT — Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders FC on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. A rivalry deeper than hate with a result that could determine the playoff hopes for both teams.

Saturday

9:30 AM PT — Arsenal vs Fulham on big NBC and Universo. The surprising leaders of the Premier League have surged ahead helping people ignore that they’re playing a player accused of rape.

4:00 PM PT — Seattle U women vs Hawaii Pacific at Championship Field. If you have the time head to the most beautiful small soccer stadium in the state.

6:00 PM PT — Dallas vs Real Salt Lake on ESPN+. It’s time to root for Dallas. That’s the only chance for Sounders to host a first round playoff match.

7:00 PM PT — Vancouver Whitecaps vs Nashville SC on ESPN+. A draw in this match is the most important non-Seattle result this weekend.

7:30 PM PT — Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave on Paramount+. Two of the top three in the league meeting on a Saturday night should be a great time for a draw.

Sunday

6:00 AM PT — Aston Villa vs West Ham United on USA Network and Telemundo. Get up early. Enjoy a coffee. Feel Aaron’s pain.

11:45 AM PT — PSG vs Monaco on BeIN Sports. It’s like the Globetrotters when PSG play.

3:00 PM PT — FC Edmonton vs HFX Wanderers on Fox Soccer Plus. Former Defiance star Azriel Gonzalez continues to play well in the CPL.

5:00 PM PT — New England Revolution vs LA Galaxy on ESPN+. I’ve always been a Revs fan when they face a team ahead of Seattle in the standings.