Timbers vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders were swept in the season series with the Portland Timbers, falling 2-1 on Friday. It was the first time in the MLS era that either team won all the regular-season meetings and the first time since 1981 that the Sounders failed to beat the Timbers in any of their meetings.

The Sounders scored the first goal in this one, but were undone by a questionable penalty and then failed to find a late equalizer.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Portland Timbers 2

Friday, August 26, 2022

Venue: Providence Park

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistants: Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins

Fourth Official: Mark Allatin

VAR: Geoff Gamble

Attendance: 25,218

Weather: 73 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Alex Roldan, Nico Lodeiro) 8’

POR – Dairon Asprilla (penalty) 41’

POR – Sebastián Blanco (Dairon Asprilla, Eryk Williamson) 51’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR – Sebastián Blanco (caution) 11’

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (caution) 20’

SEA – Danny Leyva (caution) 23’

POR – Eryk Williamson (caution) 45’+2’

POR – Zac McGraw (caution) 78’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Xavier Arreaga (Jackson Ragen 58’), Nouhou, Kelyn Rowe (Josh Atencio 69’); Danny Leyva (Fredy Montero 58’), Albert Rusnák (Léo Chú 82’), Nico Lodeiro; Jordan Morris; Raúl Ruidíaz

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jimmy Medranda, Ethan Dobbelaere, Will Bruin

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 15

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 4

Portland Timbers – Aljaz Ivacic; Claudio Bravo, Zac McGraw, Dario Zuparic, Bill Tuiloma; Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara; Sebastián Blanco (Jaroslaw Niezgoda 75’), Yimmi Chara (Cristhian Paredes 86’), Santiago Moreno (Marvin Loría 90’+3’); Dairon Asprilla

Substitutes not used: Tega Ikoba, Pablo Bonilla, David Bingham, Josecarlos Van Rankin, David Ayala, Larrys Mabiala

Total shots: 18

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 17

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 1