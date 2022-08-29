Major Link Soccer: Pinoe Power

Megan Rapinoe did some extremely Megan Rapinoe things on the road against Orlando to help OL Reign secure a come from behind win. Liverpool ran rampant over Bournemouth to the tune of 9-0, but the song was sung in a minor key as the club and fans honored the memory of a young victim of gun violence. Premier League teams are still spending money like they know their crypto wallet’s going to be worthless in the morning, and Liga MX Femenil is much, much stronger than some outsiders would have you believe.

Seattle

“I love celebrations!” Rapinoe flexes on Orlando Pride in 2-1 win for OL Reign

Megan Rapinoe seems to have found a second wind now that she’s fully healthy again, and is leading the way in the quest for a title. Megan Rapinoe’s reprise is leading OL Reign straight to the playoffs - All For XI

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Former MLS Cup winner makes pro coaching bow with G’z. Marcelo Sarvas named LA Galaxy II head coach, Yoann Damet joins 1st team - LAG Confidential

Philadelphia Union are doing unprecedented things, but it remains to be seen if this is the year they can add an MLS Cup to their trophy case. "We're not satisfied": History-making Philadelphia Union, Daniel Gazdag aim big | MLSSoccer.com

This isn’t just the usual Canadian “sorry” either. Sartini: Vancouver Whitecaps must “apologize to our fans” after Nashville loss | MLSSoccer.com

Speaking of apologies, Pozuelo’s got one to make. You can’t do that. Seeing red: Miami's Pozuelo plants karate kick as RBNY complete comeback | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s Soccer

If you know how someone punctures a lung doing acupuncture, please don’t tell me because it sounds horrific. Ellen White suffered punctured lung during acupuncture - BBC Sport

The National Women’s Soccer League’s roster freeze deadline passed quietly on Thursday, but the last few weeks saw a flurry of movement sure to reshape the autumn playoff push. Houston leads flurry of NWSL trades that could reshape playoff race, future – Equalizer Soccer

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence, meaning the U-17 Women’s World Cup, scheduled to take place there in October, can be held as planned. FIFA lifts suspension of All India Football Federation

In his first public comments since parting ways with the Spirit, Ward talks about what went wrong. Kris Ward on Washington Spirit dismissal: ‘If I could go back and handle it differently, I would’ - The Athletic ($)

The trouble with that interview is that the players dispute his version of events. Spirit players: We 'fully support' Kris Ward's dismissal – JWS

“What hasn’t gone wrong” is maybe an easier question to answer for the Washington Spirit in 2022. Washington Spirit: What has gone wrong for 2021 NWSL champs?

The two former Barca players coming to the league demonstrate that Liga BBVA MX Femenil is capable of withstanding the Mexico Women’s National Team’s recent failure. The impact of Jenni Hermoso and Andrea Pereira in Liga BBVA MX Femenil - FMF State Of Mind

USA

The German-American midfielder is in Scotland on an interesting deal that could see him head back to Munich sooner rather than later. Malik Tillman’s unusual Rangers loan shows just how highly Bayern rate him - The Athletic

Global men’s soccer

Sadio Mane has made the switch to Bayern Munich in pursuit of new challenges, but he’s still the same, wonderful person. Good Luck Catching Up to Sadio Mane | GQ

When a global football giant falls from the pinnacle, it’s a long road back to the top. Where Do Barcelona and Manchester United Go From Here? - The Ringer

It’s* coming home! *Jude Bellingham, in January, maybe. Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Have “Verbal Agreement” With Bellingham - The Liverpool Offside

The club and fans remembered Olivia Pratt-Korbel, a young girl recently killed by a stray bullet. Liverpool Players And Fans Pay Tribute To Gun Violence Victim Olivia Pratt-Korbel - The Liverpool Offside

Newcastle are betting that Alexander Isak can fulfill his significant potential in the squad their new money is putting together. OFFICIAL: Newcastle Break Record Transfer Fee for Alexander Isak - Coming Home Newcastle

So, to be clear, we’re just fully functioning under the understanding that money isn’t even kind of real. €100m Antony deal reportedly nearing completion - The Busby Babe

AC Milan are doing their best to show that their title last season was no fluke. AC Milan Back To Firing With 2-0 Win Over Bologna As Rafael Leao Returns - The AC Milan Offside

Dusan Vlahovic scored a wild freekick for Juve. Manu’s Grab Bag: Lights & Shadows - Black & White & Read All Over

What’s on TV today?

11:00 AM - Cadiz vs. Athletic Bilbao (La Liga) - ESPN+

1:00 PM - Valencia vs. Atletico Madrid (La Liga) - ESPN+

4:00 PM - Internacional vs. Juventude (Brasileirão) - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Corinthians vs. RB Bragantino (Brasileirão) - Paramount+

There will be games from NCAA Men’s and Women’s soccer throughout the day, with plenty of games on ESPN+ including Seattle U men’s soccer playing Kentucky at 4:30 PM.