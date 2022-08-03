Major Link Soccer: Timo Werner could return to Leipzig on loan

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Down to lucky number 13 for the Sounders. Power Rankings: FC Dallas, Vancouver Whitecaps big movers after Week 23 | MLSSoccer.com

MLS has amassed some serious star power this summer. Bale, Bernardeschi, Insigne: How LAFC & Toronto FC are using their new stars | MLSSoccer.com

The Galaxy are in talks to sign midfielder Riqui Puig from La Liga powerhouse FC Barcelona, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano. Report: LA Galaxy in talks for FC Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig | MLSSoccer.com

Chelsea announced they have completed the signing of Chicago Fire and U.S. youth international goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. Chelsea sign Chicago Fire, USMNT youth goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina | ESPN

NWSL / women’s club soccer

About half of the value of the NWSL’s Voyager deal was set to be paid to the league in cash, while the other half was earmarked for individual athletes to invest in cryptocurrencies via the Voyager platform, but those accounts were never funded. NWSL’s Voyager Crypto Deal Has Players Out Funds Amid Bankruptcy – Sportico.com ($)

Improving attendances and tackling inequalities over pay, prize money, coverage and sponsorship will be no quick-fix, but are key to boosting the game in England long-term. How can England’s Euro 2022 win help grow the game? - BBC Sport

In the glow of Euro 2022 victory, should women’s football aspire to be something similar yet very different to the men’s game? Men’s football boom offers roadmap and warning for women’s game | The Guardian

International soccer

Bayern Munich and Canada star Alphonso Davies has said he plans to donate all of his World Cup earnings to charity. Canada’s Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity | ESPN

World men’s club soccer

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire receive the most Twitter abuse of any Premier League players, a report finds. Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire most abused players on Twitter - report - BBC Sport

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson describes Manchester United’s treatment of him last season as “criminal”. Dean Henderson: On-loan Forest goalkeeper calls Man Utd treatment ‘criminal’ - BBC Sport

Chelsea hold talks with RB Leipzig about forward Timo Werner returning to the Bundesliga club on loan. Timo Werner: Chelsea hold talks with RB Leipzig about forward returning to German club - BBC Sport

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Aston Villa teenager Carney Chukwuemeka on a £20m deal. Chelsea agree deal to sign Aston Villa midfielder for £20m - BBC Sport

Robert Lewandowski said farewell to his former Bayern Munich teammates and club staff during a brief visit to their headquarters on Tuesday. Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski says farewell to former Bayern Munich teammates during brief visit | ESPN

Ajax have banned fans from bringing signs into the Johan Cruyff Arena asking players for their shirts after matches. Ajax ban signs asking players for shirts | ESPN

Christian Eriksen says his move to Manchester United has been years in the making after he almost joined the club three times while at Tottenham. Christian Eriksen: ‘I could have joined Man United three times while at Tottenham’ | ESPN

10:00 AM: Villarreal vs. Levante (men’s club friendly) — ESPN+

4:00 PM: Charlotte FC vs. DC United (MLS) — ESPN+

4:30 PM: Columbus Crew vs. CF Montreal (MLS) — ESPN+

5:00 PM: Sporting San Miguelito vs. Malacateco (CONCACAF League) — ViX

5:00 PM: Juárez vs. Atlético San Luis (Liga MX) — FS1

5:00 PM: Valour vs. Cavalry (CanPL) — FS2

5:30 PM: Guadalajara vs. LA Galaxy (Leagues Cup) — ESPN

7:00 PM: Platense vs. Hankook Verdes (CONCACAF League) — ViX

7:30 PM: Portland Timbers vs. Nashville SC (MLS) — ESPN+

7:30 PM: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami (MLS) — ESPN+

8:15 PM: LAFC vs. América (Leagues Cup) — ESPN